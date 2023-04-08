^

Drake's new song features Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye West divorce

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 12:19pm
Drake's new song features Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye West divorce
MANILA, Philippines — Drake has apparently fired more shots at his fellow rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after sampling an audio of the latter's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, talking about their divorce.

Fresh from headlining the Dreamville Festival, which he headlined with Usher and J.Cole, Drake shared a preview of his first new song of 2023 titled "Search & Rescue" on SiriusXM Radio.

The track uses audio from the series finale of reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," where Kim discussed her divorce from Ye with her mother Kris Jenner.

"I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that," goes the sample of Kim's voice, while bits of Kris' voice is also heard.

Kim and Ye finalized their divorce in November 2022, and they have joint custody of their four children. Two months later, Ye reportedly married Australian architect Bianca Censori, who works under his Yeezy brand.

Drake and Ye have long been taunting one another, both subtly and out in the open, with a frequent point of contention being whether Drake had any sort of relationship with Kim.

In 2021, Drake hit at Ye in the collab song "Betrayal," and in response, Ye publicized Drake's home address on social media. Drake got back at his rival in another song, "7am on Bridle Path," and leaked an unreleased collab between Ye and Andre 3000.

The two rappers appeared to have made amends toward the end of 2021 after performing together in a benefit concert. In October 2022, Ye acknowledged Drake's approval of one of his Instagram posts.

