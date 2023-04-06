^

7 inspiring songs to listen to this Holy Week

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 12:06pm
7 inspiring songs to listen to this Holy Week
Be inspired this Holy Week with songs by (from left) Moira Dela Torre, Gary Valenciano and Janella Salvador.


MANILA, Philippines — More than going out of town and swimming with family and friends, Holy Week is about reflection. 

It is a time for quietude and reconnection with your inner peace and faith by allowing music to lead you away from all the noise and humdrum of city life and towards much-needed enlightenment and renewal of your special relationship with God.

Let the inspiring messages of these seven tracks fill your heart and soul.

1.   Be yourself in “I Can” by Janella Salvador

The youthful artist inspires you to be who you are and who you want to be in this song. The “Oh My G!” soundtrack was composed by Louie Ocampo, and it became an anthem for important school ceremonies, such as graduation and recognition rites.

 2.   Find your guiding light in “Kumpas” by Moira Dela Torre

In the song, Moira expresses her admiration for someone special who has inspired her to find light amid dark times. 

Produced by ABS-CBN creative director Jonathan Manalo, “Kumpas” served as soundtrack for the hit series “2 Good @ Be True.”

3.   Have faith in God in “Ililigtas Ka Niya” by Gary Valenciano

Gary sends a hopeful message in this song, where he talks about the importance of having faith in God during trying times. 

The track was hailed as Best Inspirational Recording in the 32nd Awit Awards, and it was part of the official soundtrack of the “FPJ: Ang Probinsiyano” series.

4.   Validate your feelings in “It’s Okay Not to Be Okay” by Angela Ken

Angela offers comfort as she details that various emotions contribute to the growth of a person in the uplifting track, which won as the Best Secular Song in the 44th Catholic Mass Media Awards. 

The song was inspired by Boy Abunda’s question, “When is it okay not to be okay?”

5.   Reach for your dreams in “My Time” by Khimo

This is the debut single of “Idol Philippines” Season 2 winner Khimo, who vows to do everything to reach his dreams. 

In the finale of “Idol PH,” the singer delivered a stellar performance of the song composed by Star Music artist Jeremy G.

6.   Send your message of hope in “Kuwento ng Alon” by Trisha Denise, Jonathan Manalo and Kristine Lim

It’s a ballad, where the trio of singers send their messages to the waves, hoping they would be heard and answered in “Kuwento ng Alon.” 

It is also the theme song of Jonathan and Kristine’s art exhibit on Filipino music and visual arts.

7. Brighten your day in “Sunsets and Heaven” by SAB

In this light-hearted song, singer-songwriter SAB paints a beautiful imagery of liking someone. 

This self-composed single served as the key track of SAB’s debut EP released in 2021.

Stream these tracks on ABS-CBN Music, YouTube channel and various digital music platforms.

