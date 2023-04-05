^

Music

Chito Miranda apologizes for alleged snubbing incident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 2:45pm
Chito Miranda apologizes for alleged snubbing incident
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda
Chito Miranda via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda apologized to his fans for not allowing them to take selfies with him at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport recently.

In his Instagram account, Chito explained why he won't be able to pose for photos with his fans. 

"Nais ko lang po mag-sorry sa mga kasabay namin sa flight kanina na hindi ko napagbigyan magpa-picture pag lapag natin sa NAIA," Chito said. 

"Medyo aligaga lang kami ni Neri kasi tulog si Cash at ang dami namin kelangang asikasuhin, bitbitin na gamit, along with pag-alaga kay Miggy and Ate Pia," he added. 

Chito gained respect from his fans after his apology. 

"Oh! No need to say sorry. If meron ako nakikita artista sabay sa flight or hotel. I always respect their personal space. They deserve it tao lang dn kayo. God Bless you both," an Instagram user commented. 

"Chito always remains humble af! Mann wish everyone is like you idol tlga! 7yrs old plang ako date idol kuna kayo eh," another commented. 

"No need to say sorry sir! Sus kung ako pa yan may kargang bata tapos natutulog tapos may nang iistorbo. Naku mag aaway tayo lalo nat ang hirap patulugin ng bata tapos magigising lang ng walang dahilan tapos andami pang bitbit na gamit pagnagtatravel with kids. dont worry parents understands," another user wrote.

RELATED: Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee out of hospital, Chito Miranda thanks fans

CHITO MIRANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Tyson Venegas has Katy Perry in chills after Queen duet cover on 'American Idol'
21 hours ago

WATCH: Tyson Venegas has Katy Perry in chills after Queen duet cover on 'American Idol'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Filipino-Canadian teenager Tyson Venegas continued his phenomenal run on the 21st season of the long-running musical competition...
Music
fbtw
The pianist who's been playing for more than 100 years
1 day ago

The pianist who's been playing for more than 100 years

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Colette Maze has been playing piano for more than a century, and is still drawing thousands of fans on social media.
Music
fbtw
David Licauco to lead Gapo Summer Music Festival on Black Saturday
1 day ago

David Licauco to lead Gapo Summer Music Festival on Black Saturday

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor David Licauco will lead the Gapo Summer Music Festival 2023: Hotta Hataw Olongapo on Black Saturday at the Remy...
Music
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens says Lea Salonga inspires her to conquer Hollywood
4 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens says Lea Salonga inspires her to conquer Hollywood

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
At a Manila media presser for her new travel documentary about her Filipino heritage yesterday, Vanessa professed that it...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift dances Pinoy choreography at 'Eras Tour' concert
5 days ago

Taylor Swift dances Pinoy choreography at 'Eras Tour' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
International star Taylor Swift performed in her "The Eras Tour" a TikTok dance choreography by a Filipino fan to her song...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift is first living artist to have 7 albums in Billboard 200 Top 40
7 days ago

Taylor Swift is first living artist to have 7 albums in Billboard 200 Top 40

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has seven albums in the Billboard 200's Top 40 at the same time, a first for...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with