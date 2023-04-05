Chito Miranda apologizes for alleged snubbing incident

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda apologized to his fans for not allowing them to take selfies with him at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport recently.

In his Instagram account, Chito explained why he won't be able to pose for photos with his fans.

"Nais ko lang po mag-sorry sa mga kasabay namin sa flight kanina na hindi ko napagbigyan magpa-picture pag lapag natin sa NAIA," Chito said.

"Medyo aligaga lang kami ni Neri kasi tulog si Cash at ang dami namin kelangang asikasuhin, bitbitin na gamit, along with pag-alaga kay Miggy and Ate Pia," he added.

Chito gained respect from his fans after his apology.

"Oh! No need to say sorry. If meron ako nakikita artista sabay sa flight or hotel. I always respect their personal space. They deserve it tao lang dn kayo. God Bless you both," an Instagram user commented.

"Chito always remains humble af! Mann wish everyone is like you idol tlga! 7yrs old plang ako date idol kuna kayo eh," another commented.

"No need to say sorry sir! Sus kung ako pa yan may kargang bata tapos natutulog tapos may nang iistorbo. Naku mag aaway tayo lalo nat ang hirap patulugin ng bata tapos magigising lang ng walang dahilan tapos andami pang bitbit na gamit pagnagtatravel with kids. dont worry parents understands," another user wrote.

