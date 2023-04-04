WATCH: Tyson Venegas has Katy Perry in chills after Queen duet cover on 'American Idol'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian teenager Tyson Venegas continued his phenomenal run on the 21st season of the long-running musical competition show "American Idol" with a hair-raising cover of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."

Tyson, who received a Platinum ticket during the auditions phase, the first of the season, teamed up with fellow Platinum ticket earner Kaylin Hedges to form "The Shenanigans" in Hollywood Week Duets.

Kaylin informed the judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that she and Tyson would be performing Queen's hit song, and Lionel expressed his excitment and interest as he noted both contestants earned Platinum tickets.

Tyson started the song and when Kaylin joined him in belting the first verse, Katy was visibly awestruck and showed off her goosebumps to Luke and Lionel.

Both contestants' mothers were in the venue as Tyson and Kaylin belted the titular lyrics in extension, which had Katy pointing in encouragement.

The two picked up the faster beat but maintained their vocal prowess as they finished the chorus strong, and Lionel and Luke joined the other contestants in a standing ovation while Katy was still in disbelief at their performance.

On social media, Katy Perry posted a photo and video Luke had taken of her visible goosebumps, joking that she had herself diagnosed on Web MD for "good sangin"; meanwhile Luke called Tyson and Kaylin "showstoppers" that gave him "full body chills."

In the audition phase that earned him a Platinum ticket, Tyson performed Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" while playing the piano himself; Kaylin would later become the season's second recipient of a Platinum ticket.

Tyson previously joined the second season of "The Voice Teens Philippines" in 2020 under Team apl.de.ap where he also performed "New York State of Mind" while blindfolded, however he left the competition before the Knockouts stage due to undisclosed reasons. — Video from the YouTube channel of "American Idol"

RELATED: WATCH: 'The Voice Teen Philippines' contestant Tyson Venegas gets first Platinum ticket of 'American Idol 21'