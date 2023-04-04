David Licauco to lead Gapo Summer Music Festival on Black Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco will lead the Gapo Summer Music Festival 2023: Hotta Hataw Olongapo on Black Saturday at the Remy Field, Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

The Pambansang Ginoo, who skyrocketed to fame as Fidel in the top-rating historical portal Kapuso teleserye “Maria Clara at Ibarra,” will perform his hit song “Kailangan Kita.”

Joining him are Sofia Romualdez who is known for her songs “Nobody” and “Rush”; SunKissed Lola whose songs include “Dama,” “Pasilyo,” “HKP” and “Makalimutan Ka”; and Pinoy rap artist Kiyo, best known for his collaborative singles “Eba,” “Urong Sulong” with producer Alisson Shore, his breakthrough song “Ikaw Lang”, “Okay Lang Yan”, among others.

Other major performers include Band Neocolours, who is expected to trigger major nostalgic feels with their hit songs “Tuloy Pa Rin,” “Hold On,” “Say You’ll Never Go” and “Maybe”.

The concert also features other homegrown Olongapo-based performers, including Elizabeth Villanda, Jade Cayosa, Javis Paat, Brianna Jade Clark, Dream Ville, Color of Blue, Chrome, Sketchy Paradise and Aero Lites.

Presented by START JPN, OKBET, Tindahan ni Juan, Bench, Bench Body, in cooperation with 89.5 Subic Bay Radio, 96.7 K Lite FM, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, the fund-raising concert is for the benefit of St. Joseph College Olongapo City.

Proceeds from the show will be earmarked for the restoration of its school church, the construction of a new school building for multi-media arts, as well as for its scholarship foundation and a medical mission targeting 5,000 destitute patients.

