^

Music

Vanessa Hudgens says Lea Salonga inspires her to conquer Hollywood

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 2:40pm
Vanessa Hudgens says Lea Salonga inspires her to conquer Hollywood
From left: Vanessa Hudgens in the Philippines; Lea Salonga
Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram; Lea Salonga/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Prior to becoming known as Gabriella Montez in “High School Musical,” Vanessa Hudgens started out as a musical theater actress and singer in 1998, starring in US productions of “Carousel,” “Cinderella,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “The King and I,” among many others.

At a Manila media presser for her new travel documentary about her Filipino heritage yesterday, Vanessa professed that it was Tony and Grammy Award-winning Filipino singer-actress Lea Salonga who motivated her to pursue theater.

“Growing up, the only Filipino that I knew who was in the business was Lea Salonga,” Hudgens recounted.

“And her voice continues to live on to this day and it’s just honestly a big reason why I sing and how I sing even. Because she really, really inspired me to go for it and keep on on my dream.”

Although she has not met Lea, like Lea, Vanessa said her mission as an artist is to inspire a new generation of people of color to make their dreams come true.

“I mean, that’s what it’s about. It’s about rousing people who look like you so they can be inspired to pursue something that never thought would be possible otherwise.”

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens: ‘I was raised very American except for the rice!’

LEA SALONGA

VANESSA HUDGENS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift dances Pinoy choreography at 'Eras Tour' concert
1 day ago

Taylor Swift dances Pinoy choreography at 'Eras Tour' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
International star Taylor Swift performed in her "The Eras Tour" a TikTok dance choreography by a Filipino fan to her song...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift is first living artist to have 7 albums in Billboard 200 Top 40
3 days ago

Taylor Swift is first living artist to have 7 albums in Billboard 200 Top 40

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has seven albums in the Billboard 200's Top 40 at the same time, a first for...
Music
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo's 20th anniversary concert sold out
7 days ago

Sarah Geronimo's 20th anniversary concert sold out

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Days after the announcement, tickets to Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo's concert at the Araneta Coliseum in May are now sold...
Music
fbtw
Syd Hartha shares trauma, personal struggles in debut EP 'Gabay'
9 days ago

Syd Hartha shares trauma, personal struggles in debut EP 'Gabay'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Folk-pop singer-songwriter Syd Hartha released her debut extended play "Gabay," which addresses her personal struggles and...
Music
fbtw
'Ginger hair, really short': Ed Sheeran shares struggles in four-part docuseries ahead of new album
9 days ago

'Ginger hair, really short': Ed Sheeran shares struggles in four-part docuseries ahead of new album

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be releasing the four-part documentary series "The Sum of It All" on Disney+ two...
Music
fbtw
You oughta know: Alanis Morissette finally staging Manila return in August 2023
10 days ago

You oughta know: Alanis Morissette finally staging Manila return in August 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
After several postponements, rock singer Alanis Morissette is all set for her Philippine return as she finally brings her...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with