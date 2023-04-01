Vanessa Hudgens says Lea Salonga inspires her to conquer Hollywood

MANILA, Philippines — Prior to becoming known as Gabriella Montez in “High School Musical,” Vanessa Hudgens started out as a musical theater actress and singer in 1998, starring in US productions of “Carousel,” “Cinderella,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “The King and I,” among many others.

At a Manila media presser for her new travel documentary about her Filipino heritage yesterday, Vanessa professed that it was Tony and Grammy Award-winning Filipino singer-actress Lea Salonga who motivated her to pursue theater.

“Growing up, the only Filipino that I knew who was in the business was Lea Salonga,” Hudgens recounted.

“And her voice continues to live on to this day and it’s just honestly a big reason why I sing and how I sing even. Because she really, really inspired me to go for it and keep on on my dream.”

Although she has not met Lea, like Lea, Vanessa said her mission as an artist is to inspire a new generation of people of color to make their dreams come true.

“I mean, that’s what it’s about. It’s about rousing people who look like you so they can be inspired to pursue something that never thought would be possible otherwise.”

