Sarah Geronimo's 20th anniversary concert sold out

MANILA, Philippines — Days after the announcement, Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo's concert at the Araneta Coliseum in May is sold out.

Ticket price ranges from P600 to P15,000.

"SARAH GERONIMO: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT IS NOW SOLD OUT!" Viva announced on Instagram.

"See you all on May 12, 2023, 8PM at the Smart Araneta Coliseum!" it added.

Sarah has been in the industry for 20 years after winning "Star for A Night" when she was 14 years old in 2002. The following year, she released her debut album, "Popstar: A Dream Come True."

The singer proved to be another star in the making when she also delved into acting when she starred in her first TV series "Sarah: The Teen Princess" in 2004. Sarah did not only stop conquering TV and airwaves. She also made several blockbuster movies, notably the ones co-starring John Lloyd Cruz in "A Very Special Love" and "You Changed My Life."

For her 20th anniversary concert, Sarah is set to explore concert production as she co-directs her concert with Paolo Valenciano.

