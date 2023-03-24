^

Music

Sarah Geronimo's 20th anniversary concert sold out

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 5:46pm
Sarah Geronimo's 20th anniversary concert sold out
Pop star Sarah Geronimo
Screengrab from Sarah Geronimo Shots Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Days after the announcement, Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo's concert at the Araneta Coliseum in May is sold out.

Ticket price ranges from P600 to P15,000.

"SARAH GERONIMO: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT IS NOW SOLD OUT!" Viva announced on Instagram. 

"See you all on May 12, 2023, 8PM at the Smart Araneta Coliseum!" it added. 

Sarah has been in the industry for 20 years after winning "Star for A Night" when she was 14 years old in 2002. The following year, she released her debut album, "Popstar: A Dream Come True." 

The singer proved to be another star in the making when she also delved into acting when she starred in her first TV series "Sarah: The Teen Princess" in 2004. Sarah did not only stop conquering TV and airwaves. She also made several blockbuster movies, notably the ones co-starring John Lloyd Cruz in "A Very Special Love" and "You Changed My Life." 

For her 20th anniversary concert, Sarah is set to explore concert production as she co-directs her concert with Paolo Valenciano. 

RELATEDSarah Geronimo to celebrate 20th anniversary in showbiz with a major concert in May

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Syd Hartha shares trauma, personal struggles in debut EP 'Gabay'
1 day ago

Syd Hartha shares trauma, personal struggles in debut EP 'Gabay'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Folk-pop singer-songwriter Syd Hartha released her debut extended play "Gabay," which addresses her personal struggles and...
Music
fbtw
'Ginger hair, really short': Ed Sheeran shares struggles in four-part docuseries ahead of new album
2 days ago

'Ginger hair, really short': Ed Sheeran shares struggles in four-part docuseries ahead of new album

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be releasing the four-part documentary series "The Sum of It All" on Disney+ two...
Music
fbtw
You oughta know: Alanis Morissette finally staging Manila return in August 2023
2 days ago

You oughta know: Alanis Morissette finally staging Manila return in August 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
After several postponements, rock singer Alanis Morissette is all set for her Philippine return as she finally brings her...
Music
fbtw
Bad Bunny ex seeking $40M, alleging unauthorized use of voice note
2 days ago

Bad Bunny ex seeking $40M, alleging unauthorized use of voice note

2 days ago
A former girlfriend of Bad Bunny has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the Puerto Rican megastar, alleging he used a recording...
Music
fbtw
8 empowering songs by Filipina artists
5 days ago

8 empowering songs by Filipina artists

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
We all love a good song when we hear one.
Music
fbtw
LIST: The Corrs Manila concert 2023 ticket prices
7 days ago

LIST: The Corrs Manila concert 2023 ticket prices

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Concert producer Pulp Live World released the ticket prices and availability of '90s pop rock band The Corrs' two-night concert...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with