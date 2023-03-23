^

Syd Hartha shares trauma, personal struggles in debut EP 'Gabay'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 3:19pm
Syd Hartha
MANILA, Philippines — Folk-pop singer-songwriter Syd Hartha released her debut extended play "Gabay," which addresses her personal struggles and reclaiming her identity.

In "Gabay," Syd Hartha dives into trauma, heartbreak, pandemic stress, and healing, all of which help in confronting emotional truths.

"['Gabay'] is a compilation of different stories from my adventures and misadventures as a young woman," she said in a statement. "It mainly talks about healing and taking control over your own destiny; letting go of the past, and getting to know yourself again."

The six-track EP was scheduled to be recorded in March 2020 however the COVID-19 pandemic and personal issues got in the way, delaying its creation for another three years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by syd hartha (@syd.hartha)

Constant collaborator Brian Lotho produced "Gabay," while guest artists include Pat Sarabia on drums, Raisa Racelis on bass, and Bea Fabros on lead guitar, particularly for the song "Kung nag-aatubili."

That track along with "Pakay" and "3:15" were written by syd hartha years ago while she was in a dark place, while the title track and "Lipad" were written during the pandemic; 

"I reached a point where I saw myself in the mirror and realized I didn’t recognize her anymore. I knew I was sick of treating and talking negatively to myself and started to decide I wanted to create a new life for myself," Syd Hartha reflected.

"I realized that I had to zoom out of my little box of self-loathing and see things through from a different perspective," she ended. "During those moments, I realized that I wouldn’t even be alive forever, I might as well just have fun in this whole life thing, right?"

"Gabay" is currently out on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

