LIST: The Corrs Manila concert 2023 ticket prices

MANILA, Philippines — Concert producer Pulp Live World released the ticket prices and availability of '90s pop rock band The Corrs' two-night concert on October 21 and 22 in Araneta Coliseum.

Pulp Live World posted on Facebook that the selling of tickets will start on March 19.

"Live Nation posted on Facebook that the selling of tickets will start tomorrow for Blink Membership while the general public can buy their tickets on Sunday," the concert producer wrote.

Ticket prices are as follows:

P22,500 for VVIP

P18,500 for VIP A

P15,000 for VIP B

P12,000 for Lower Box

P8,500 for Upper Box A

P7,500 for Upper Box B

P3,500 for General Admission

The band is composed by Corr sisters Andrea, Sharon Caroline and their brother Jim.

They are known for their hit songs "Runaway," "So Young," "What Can I Do," "All The Love In The World" and "Breathless."

