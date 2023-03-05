Enjoying the ride: Barbie Almalbis celebrates 25 years in music industry

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Almalbis has flourished over the years to become one of the country's most iconic rock singers. It may not seem like it has been 25 years since her debut because the singer is only getting started.

To mark her 25th year in the local music industry, Almalbis is staging the "Firewoman" concert, which will also serve as a reunion of her previous bands, Hungry Young Poets and Barbie's Cradle.

Also performing at "Firewoman," which is on March 11 at 123 Block, Mandala Park, are Sandwich, Clare Benin, I Belong To The Zoo, Kai del Rio, Bird, and Urbandub's Gab Alipe.

Apart from her upcoming concert, she also recently released the album "Tower Sessions Live," which features new arrangements of iconic songs such as "Torpe," "Tabing Ilog" and "Just A Smile," as well as brand new tracks.

The album was actually recorded back in 2021 during a gig, and at the time, Barbie didn't really expect it was going to be turned into an album.

"We just made a setlist for the night, for the show, which I think is a blessing because sometimes there's so much pressure when you're thinking na gagawa ka ng album," Barbie said in a recent media conference.

Barbie and her band were having dinner and listened to the gig's playback. They loved how it was recorded and sounded, and so "Tower Sessions Live" was born.

Collaborative effort

The carrier single of the album, "Kumpas," sticks out for Barbie. She wrote the song with her husband Martin Honasan inspired by the Gospel verse Matthew 6:33, which goes, "Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you."

"It's a verse very personal to us especially during the last couple of years that we went through — uncertain times — but we're really just holding on to our faith," Barbie explained.

Another reason why "Kumpas" is special for Barbie because it features the kudlong, a two-stringed lute, which given to her by fellow singer Joey Aldana.

Speaking of her collaborations, Barbie said her decades-long career was possible because of the people she worked with over the years. They include the musicians she played, wrote and produced music with, who helped her grow as an artist.

"I'm always learning from them," shared Barbie. "You just have to keep on going, and at the same time, I know I can't do it all by myself so I'm grateful I have great relationships and collaborators — people who inspire me."

'Unlikely' path

Barbie herself can't believe that 25 years have passed since she debuted professionally as a singer, admitting that she is not the type of person who plans for the future.

Growing up into a family of musicians in Roxas City most certainly played a part in her "unlikely" path, recalling that her grandmother played the piano and her mom played the guitar so there was always music around the house.

However, the 45-year-old said there was no music scene or industry when she was young, which was why she never considered it as a potential profession.

"Everything that happened, musically speaking, is a surprise to me kasi 'di ko plinan," said Barbie. "All I knew was that I loved music... it's always been a big surprise to me so I'm grateful."

She even admitted then when she started writing songs and singing at home, it was never a means to an end. She just enjoyed the music. However, she was aware of the pressure that weighed heavily on newcomers to the industry.

"Parang may pressure na 'di ba na kailangan may maabot ka na success o kaya abot mo na pero dapat ma-sustain mo?" Barbie explained. "I really did feel that pressure through the years. It's up and down kasi, it's really not the same. Not every song you put out will be received the same way."

What got her through it was returning to the mindset of writing music purely for the joy it, though she recounted a time where she was unable to write at all.

"A couple of years ago, nagkaroon ako ng season na hindi ako maka-sulat ng songs. Siguro nagsawa na rin ako sa style and I just needed some inspiration, something new. I tried to write for a couple of years but nothing that I was writing came out right," Barbie admitted.

It was Martin who helped her get back on her feet and they started writing more songs together, and that is why a lot of the songs on "Tower Sessions Live" is a product of the couple's efforts.

'Don't worry'

One thing Barbie has to say for future singers and songwriters is to simple enjoy the ride.

"Sometimes you get caught up in all the pressure that you don't appreciate where you are," she shared.

Barbie reiterated that many of her milestones, breakthroughs and collaborations were unplanned, and that pressure can get to newcomers so much they forget to enjoy moments and be grateful.

Gratitude is something Barbie herself is trying to practice more, 25 years in, and she always tells that to young musicians, "Be grateful where you are and what you're doing. Maybe don't worry too much."

As for what's ahead? All Barbie wants is to continue making music, playing and writing songs, and there is just no telling what other unplanned moments she has in store.

