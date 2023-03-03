^

Music

WATCH: Rafa Tan enters 'The Voice Kids' after singing mom Roselle Nava's hit song

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 12:01pm
WATCH: Rafa Tan enters 'The Voice Kids' after singing mom Roselle Nava's hit song
Roselle Nava and son Rafa
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Roselle Nava is one proud mother to her son Rafa Tan after he passed on the Blind Audition of hit ABS-CBN reality singing competition “The Voice Kids.”

Rafa sang his mother’s hit song “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” to the delight of Coach Martin Nievera. 

Coach KZ Tandingan then asked Rafa’s mom to join him on stage as the coaches were surprised to see Roselle. 

The mother and child then had a duet of the song. 

Rafa (10), who is from Parañaque, joined Martin’s “MarTeam,” along with Patricia Delos Santos (12) from Bulacan, and Fabio Santos (6) from Quezon City.

KZ Tandingan also started to fill up her “Team Supreme” as she warmly welcomed Summer Pulido (8) from Pangasinan, Renzo Niez (11) from Aurora, and Aera Castro (11) from Laguna.

Meanwhile, John Matthew Bendoy (11) from Bulacan, Tin-Tin Marty (12) from Zambales, and Chloe Cañega (8) from Nueva Ecija joined Bamboo’s “Kamp Kawayan.”

Tin-Tin and Patricia impressed coaches with their blind auditions, who each got three-chair turns, as they sang their own renditions of "Isa Pang Araw" and "Isang Linggong Pag-ibig," respectively.

“The Voice Kids” aired its pilot episodes, which accumulated more than 301,734 combined peak concurrent views and clinched the number one spot on Twitter’s trending topics for two consecutive nights (February 25 and 26). — Video from The Voice Kids Philippines YouTube channel

