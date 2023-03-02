'Top Gun: Maverick,' Whitney Houston biopic among 2022's most popular soundtracks â€” study

'Top Gun: Maverick,' Whitney Houston biopic among 2022's most popular soundtracks — study

From left: "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Elvis"

MANILA, Philippines — The soundtracks for biopics "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and "Elvis" were among the most popular soundtracks of 2022, according to a recent study.

Canadiann e-gaming website CasinoBonusCA looked at the official soundtrack albums on Spotify of the 50 most popular movies released last year, adding up the streams of each individual song to determine which soundtrack was the most popular.

The Whitney Houston biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" led all soundtracks with 2.5 billion streams as the 35-track album was carried by the late singer's greatest hits featured in the movie like "Saving All My Love For You" and "How Will I Know."

The film's eponymous song had the most streams on the movie soundtrack, nearing one billion streams all on its own.

In second was "Top Gun: Maverick" with 1.4 billion streams — 733 million of them going to OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried" — which includes Lady Gaga's Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand."

The soundtrack for "Elvis" was a far third with 508 million streams. The 36-track album contained covers and remixes of Elvis Presley’s songs as well as some original scores.

Surprisingly making the Top 5 was the soundtrack of "Don't Worry Darling" — its 13 songs garnering 407 million streams — which even topped the fifth-placed soundtrack of "Black Panter: Wakanda Forever" featuring Rihanna, Future, Burna Boy, Tems, and composer Ludwig Göransson.

Rounding up the Top 10 were the soundtracks for Disney-Pixar's "Turning Red," Netflix's "Purple Hearts," the romantic-comedy "Marry Me," horror movie "Nope," and action-thriller "Bullet Train."

