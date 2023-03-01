^

Music

Ed Sheeran to release new album '-' in May

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 6:12pm
Ed Sheeran to release new album '-' in May
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is releasing his fifth studio album "-" ("Subtract") on May 5, and will detail the singer's personal journey through "fear, depression and anxiety."

The album will conclude an era of Sheeran naming his albums after mathematical symbols — "+," "x," "÷," and "=" — with collaboration album "No.6 Collaborations Project" being the only outlier since he became a signed artist.

"-" is expected to have 14 tracks with folk-leaning qualities as well as full-band and orchestral arrangements; Aaron Dessner of The National, whom he met through fellow singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, is a co-writer and producer on the album.

On his Instagram account, Sheeran shared a photo of himself writing a diary entry about how "-" came about, as well as a teaser video of him by the sea with the tracklist written on the sand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Among these song titles are "Boat," "Saltwater," "Eyes Closed," "Life Goes On," "Dusty," "End of Youth," "Colourblind," "Curtains," "Spark," "Borderling," "Vega," "Sycamore," "The Hills of Aberdeen" and "No Strings."

"I had been working on ‘-’ for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," Sheeran said, noting a series of life-changing events during the beginning of 2022.

Sheeran said writing "-"  helped him cope with his wife's health struggles, having to defend his integrity and songwriting career in court, and the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards to whom he dedicated his most recent release "F64."

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings," the 32-year-old singer continued. "I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

He ended saying, "For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life... This is Subtract."

Sheeran's most recent album "=" came out in October 21 and featured the singles "Bad Habits," "Shivers" and "2step."

He is best known for previous hits such "Thinking Out Loud," "Shape of You," "The A Team," "Lego House," "Drunk," "Castle on the Hill," "Perfect," "Give Me Love" and "Photograph."

Sheeran is performing several of the above-mentioned songs on his ongoing "+–=÷×" world tour which began in April 2022 and will end in September this year.

RELATED: 'Ed Sheeran' arrives in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

ED SHEERAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: New version of 'Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo' drops on 37th EDSA anniversary
4 days ago

WATCH: New version of 'Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo' drops on 37th EDSA anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
A 2023 version of the EDSA anthem "Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo" has been released as the country commemorates the 37th year...
Music
fbtw
David Bowie archive to open to public in 2025
4 days ago

David Bowie archive to open to public in 2025

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
A six-decade archive charting pop icon David Bowie's career will open in London in 2025, providing a "new source book for...
Music
fbtw
Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars
4 days ago

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
The Barbados-born singer will perform her Academy Award-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
Music
fbtw
SB19's Josh debuts new single, music video 'Wild Tonight'
5 days ago

SB19's Josh debuts new single, music video 'Wild Tonight'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Josh Cullen Santos, one of the five members of Ppop group SB19, has debuted as a soloist with his single "Wild Tonight."
Music
fbtw
&lsquo;2 or 3 girls destroyed me&rsquo;: OneRepublic&rsquo;s Ryan Tedder recalls heartbreak that led to hit song &lsquo;Apologize&rsquo;
5 days ago

‘2 or 3 girls destroyed me’: OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder recalls heartbreak that led to hit song ‘Apologize’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
“Success is the best revenge,” so does the saying goes, and at last night’s “Live in Concert”...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: OneRepublic&rsquo;s Ryan Tedder shares story behind Adele&rsquo;s &lsquo;Rumor Has It,&rsquo; sings it for 1st time in Manila
5 days ago

WATCH: OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder shares story behind Adele’s ‘Rumor Has It,’ sings it for 1st time in Manila

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
At American rock band OneRepublic’s “Live in Concert” Manila show in Araneta Coliseum last night, lead vocalist...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with