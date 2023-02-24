^

‘2 or 3 girls destroyed me’: OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder recalls heartbreak that led to hit song ‘Apologize’

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 5:44pm
'2 or 3 girls destroyed me': OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder recalls heartbreak that led to hit song 'Apologize'
OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder at their Manila 2023 concert
MANILA, Philippines — “Success is the best revenge,” so does the saying goes, and at last night’s “Live in Concert” Manila stop, Ryan Tedder relayed how he achieved sweet revenge against the girls who hurt him by turning his heartbreak into one of the highest chart-topping songs of all time.

“When I was writing ‘Apologize,’ I had no idea I was writing about those girls who broke my heart in high school. Two or three girls! Two or three girls that destroyed me in high school and college,” the lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of American rockers OneRepublic shared.

“I had no idea that people are going to connect to it in Manila or are like me anywhere in the world. That’s what’s incredible about music. You just do it, it comes out and nobody knows.”

High school and college girls might have overlooked him, but since then, Ryan has worked with some of the world’s most beautiful and most celebrated artists like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Demi Lovato and Jennifer Lopez. Talk about getting revenge big time!

The music video for “Apologize” now has over 22 million views on YouTube. Released as the lead single of the band’s debut album “Dreaming Out Loud” and remixed by Timbaland, “Apologize” has reached number one in 16 countries and earned the group a Grammy Award nomination. 

