Eraserheads' signed guitar for benefit of Parakoya's guitarist sold for P1.3M

MANILA, Philippines — An electric guitar signed by Original Pilipino Music rock icon Eraserheads members for the benefit of Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee was sold for P1.3 million.

Parokya ni Edgar posted on their Facebook page that Circus Music Festival producer Brayan Beran won the bidding of the guitar signed by Ely Buendia, Markus Adoro, Raimund Marasigan and Buddy Sabala.

"Congratulations to the winner of the Eheads signed D&D Gab CheeKee Signature Guitar auction, Bryan Beran, Executive Producer of Circus Music Festival!" the band wrote.

"He claimed the guitar earlier this morning and directly paid his winning bid of P1,300,000.00 to the hospital's accounting office. He and his team was also able to visit Gab in the ICU. Maraming-maraming salamat Bryan and Circus Music Fest sa inyong tulong! Kita-kita ulit tayo soon!" it added.

The D&D Electric Guitar was designed by Gab. The band said it was meaningful for them that the Eraserheads supported their intentions to help Gab's medical expenses.

“Sila [Eraserheads] talaga ang isa sa pinakamalaking dahilan kung bakit binuo namin ang Parokya [ni Edgar],” it said.

“Sa kanila rin kami unang nag-front act nung nagsisimula pa lang kami, at naging inspiration namin sila sa lahat ng ginawa at ginagawa namin bilang banda. Ngayon, nagbigay na naman sila ng panibagong dahilan kung bakit sila ang ultimate idol namin,” it added.

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda revealed that guitarist Gab Chee Kee was diagnosed with Lymphoma late last year.

In his Facebook account, Chito said that Gab will not be able to perform live with the band because he needed treatment.

"Gab needs to undergo treatment, and won't be able to play until he makes a full recovery. Gab is the heart of the band, and it doesn't feel like Parokya kung wala sya," he said.

