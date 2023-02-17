Stephen Speaks on returning to the Philippines, evolution of love songs

MANILA, Philippines — American pop band Stephen Speaks, fronted by singer-songwriter Rockwell Ryan Ripperger, is back for a series of shows and performances in the Philippines, which he considers his "home away from home."

This year marks the 20th year since Stephen Speaks' debut album "No More Doubt" went platinum in the country. Their very first album included the hit songs "Passenger Seat" and "Out of My League."

Rockwell recalled that at that time, Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful" topped global music charts except in the Philippines where their song "Passenger Seat" was eventually dethroned by "Out of My League" in one local station.

To mark the occasion, Stephen Speaks will be releasing its first-ever vinyl record in October 2023 exclusively in the Philippines, which will feature Rockwell's favorite songs over the years plus "some B material that need attention."

It is likely the two aforementioned hits will be included, and definitely the song "World Peace Party," which Rockwell considers the most difficult song he ever wrote.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Rockwell talked about the attachment he has nurtured with listeners particularly in the Philippines and how love songs have evolved over time.

This is Rockwell's fifth time visiting the Philippines, his first post-pandemic, and he's been itching to come back as it is his favorite country in the world to visit.

"I love the [family-oriented] culture here, it's very nice and fun people. Everytime I come here I fall in love a bit more," said the singer-songwriter.

Rockwell of @StephenSpeaks gives his own definition for the term “situationship” and his advice for anyone who may find themselves one: “Give it time, be patient, and don’t live in fear.” @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/OW6PQv6BAF — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) February 11, 2023

Rockwell isn't entirely sure why the Philippines has embraced his music after all this time, noting that 60% of his 250 million streams come from the Philippines, while the rest is scattered across 200 countries.

"I got 55 million streams last year! Stephen Speaks is more popular now than it has ever been," Rockwell added.

One of Rockwell's favorite things to do is to "stage-crash," where he spontaneously performs in random places without advanced notice. He recounted one time when he was in a bar in Iloillo and people didn't recognize him until he started playing "Passenger Seat."

Rockwell was inspired by comedian Bill Murray who he recalled went to a house party one time and was found by the organizer washing dishes in the kitchen, "I want to be that kind of guy."

"It goes back to my motive of playing music to begin with — never to become famous or make money, it was to connect with people," shared Rockwell. "So for me, [it is] being aware of the connections that are made, seeing it on people's faces."

The singer compares performing to his love of cooking, where he'd rather be the one serving food or waiting tables rather than be in the kitchen because he likes seeing people smile at the food.

"I like to see the joy on their face, to hear the stories of how songs have impacted them... That's the whole point of music to me, to connect with people. I would never lose that," Rockwell explained.

Rockwell admitted that for Stephen Speaks he does like writing depressing songs, he just doesn't release them. He later discussed with Philstar.com that love songs have changed over time because multiple cultures are blending.

WATCH: An excerpt of Stephen Speaks’ (@StephenSpeaks) upcoming single “Trying To Prove” which will be released globally on February 14, Valentine’s Day. @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/yOF5w0oe3l — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) February 11, 2023

"I think a lot of that evolution comes from how the world has gotten smaller through social media and a lot of blending of different cultures. So you find pre-internet, pre-social media really taken over, different cultures have different ideas of love, gender roles and how that all pans out," he explained.

The songwriter compared American culture in the past where men always worked and women stayed at home, contrasting it with Hispanic, Spanish and Filipino cultures with matriarchal societies where women run the family.

"As you see these cultures all start to blend. There's a balancing-out of that where there's more of an equal balance in relationships, and I think that's a major part in the evolution of love," Rockwell said with a smile.

Such an example can be seen in Stephen Speaks' Valentine release, "Trying to Prove."

While not wanting to dive into the deeper meaning of the song, the singer-songwriter said the song is about being true to one's self in spite of everything else.

"I feel like every relationship goes through stressful times where it's easier to run away, give up, or convince yourself that you don't want to deal with it anymore," Rockwell continued. "But everyone else knows you're fooling yourself, you're still in love with this person. It doesn't even have to be a romantic relationship. Be honest with yourself about the way you feel."

Applying "Trying to Prove" to his own life, the song reminds him of times where he argued with his wife, "What am I trying to prove? I'm obviously in love with her — madly in love with her — and I'm fooling myself that I don't care. But obviously I do."

"So it's about being real with yourself. Be genuine with your feelings and be true to that," Rockwell ended.

RELATED: Suckers for romance: Love, relationships top playlists, podcasts in the Philippines