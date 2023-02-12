'Weâ€™ll come back': Boyce Avenue serenades Filipino fans

'We’ll come back': Boyce Avenue serenades Filipino fans

Manzano brothers Alejandro, Fabian and Daniel are back in the country after three years.

MANILA, Philippines — International acoustic band Boyce Avenue serenaded Filipino fans in a pre-Valentine concert in Araneta Coliseum last night.

Manzano brothers Alejandro, Fabian and Daniel are back in the country after three years.

“A lot of things happened the last three years since we’ve been here but coming back and seeing all of these amazing support and love,” Alejandro said.

“It’s amazing. We never take it for granted. And as long as you are willing to support us, we’ll come back and keep playing for you,” he added.

Known for their cover songs, the trio sang their original songs in the concert along with rock classics “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls, “Wonderwall” by Oasis, “Every Breath You Take” by Sting, “Yellow” by Coldplay and “Free Falling" by Tom Petty.

Fan favorites in the show are “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Stand By Me” and “Unchained Melody,” along with popular ballads “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Filipino artists The Juans, Nobita and Adie opened the show.

Boyce Avenue is also scheduled to perform in Cebu on February 12 and in Davao on February 14.

RELATED: Moira impresses Boyce Avenue, reveals plans to go international