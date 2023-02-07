Harry Styles bound for Manila with 'Love on Tour' concertÂ 

Harry Styles bound for Manila with 'Love on Tour' concert

Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” will banner Smart Live’s 2023 lineup of the biggest concerts and events, as the former One Direction member is expected to bring “Harry’s House” down for his Filipino fans at the Philippine Arena on March 14.

MANILA, Philippines – Recent Grammy winner Harry Styles is set to wow his Filipino fans with a concert at the Philippine Arena on March 14.

Styles, who won Album of the Year for “Harry’s House” in the 2023 Grammys, will make the Manila stop as part of his “Love on Tour” show.

The former One Direction member’s Manila show will banner Smart Live’s 2023 lineup of the biggest concerts and events.

Fans can get a chance to win a free ticket to the Styles’ concert by visiting the Smart Live and joining the raffle, which runs from February 6 to 21, 2023.

Known for his eclectic sense of style and fashion, Styles is an English singer, songwriter and actor who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, which was formed during the 2010 season of the X-Factor talent search in the UK.

After the band went on hiatus in 2016, Styles launched a successful solo career with the release of his self-titled debut album in 2017 featuring hit songs like “Sign of the Times” and “Sweet Creature,” receiving widespread critical acclaim and established Styles as a solo artist and performer.

Tickets will be given away to Smart subscribers who are avid supporters of Styles’ swagger and suaveness.

“Smart’s thrust has always been to enable Filipinos to live more and make the most out of their present through meaningful innovations and empowered experiences like never before,” said Francis E. Flores, Head of Consumer Wireless Business-Individual at Smart.

“This is why we are excited to bring a truly dynamic event like Harry Styles’ 'Love on Tour' concert to provide our subscribers with a live experience that they will surely treasure forever.”

By simply being a registered Smart subscriber, customers get to avail of the perks from Smart Live, which grants exclusive access to the most exciting live events happening in the Philippines this year.

Subscribers can boost their chances of winning by registering to selected Smart products or by simply being a Smart subscriber.

Smart Prepaid and TNT users can avail of the PowerAll 99 or GigaPower 99 to earn two times more entries; PowerAll 149 or GigaPower 199 to earn four times more entries; and GigaPower 499 to earn six times more raffle entries.

On the other hand, Smart Postpaid subscribers with Plan 999 and up can hike it up to eight times more entries while subscribers with lower plans can gain six times more.