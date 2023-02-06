^

Music

'Wasted five years of my life': Moira Dela Torre's new song sparks rumors about ex Jason Hernandez's cheating

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 4:15pm
'Wasted fiveÂ years of my life': Moira Dela Torre's new song sparks rumors about ex Jason Hernandez's cheating
Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez with their dogs Caramel and Pochi
Moira Dela Torre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Social media were abuzz after Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre sang a new song in her concert last Friday.

In the song, Moira talked about an experience wherein she was cheated on multiple times. 

Social media users were quick to point their fingers to Moira's ex-husband Jason Hernandez. 

“You said you made a mistake. But isn’t a mistake only a mistake if it’s one time. But if it’s again and again, sorry honey, but I just gotta run for my life," part of the song's lyrics said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moira (@moiradelatorre)

“Wasted five years of my life. Were they worth all of your lies, oh why? You said you made a mistake. But there’s no one else to blame. ’Cause you didn’t do it just one time or two times or three times or five times. I forget bye bye," it added. 

Last week, Moira gamely answered a social media user's query asking her to join a blind date.

In her Faceebook account, Moira posted photos of her, which delighted social media users because of her physical transformation. 

"Pwede na po kayo sumali sa blind date?" a Facebook user asked. 

Moira refused the invitation, saying she was once blinded by love. 

"Naging blind na po ako sa pag-ibig dati. Ayoko na po. Bye po tenkyu po," Moira answered. 

Moira and Jason confirmed their breakup after three years of marriage last May 2022. 

RELATED: 'Naging blind na ako sa pag-ibig': Moira Dela Torre flaunts slimmer figure, refuses blind date invitation

JASON HERNANDEZ

MOIRA DELA TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Wasted five&nbsp;years of my life': Moira Dela Torre's new song sparks rumors about ex Jason Hernandez's cheating
51 minutes ago

'Wasted five years of my life': Moira Dela Torre's new song sparks rumors about ex Jason Hernandez's cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 51 minutes ago
Social media went abuzz after Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre sang a new song in her concert last Friday.
Music
fbtw
'I'm very blessed': Roselle Nava on Gen Z still singing her songs
Exclusive
1 hour ago

'I'm very blessed': Roselle Nava on Gen Z still singing her songs

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Singer Roselle Nava is glad that millennials and the Gen Z still know and sing her songs. 
Music
fbtw
LIST: Grammy Awards 2023 key winners
2 hours ago

LIST: Grammy Awards 2023 key winners

2 hours ago
Here is a list of winners in key categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los An...
Music
fbtw
Beyonce breaks record for lifetime Grammy wins
5 hours ago

Beyonce breaks record for lifetime Grammy wins

By Maggy Donaldson | 5 hours ago
Pop queen Beyonce on Sunday reigned supreme at the Grammys, breaking the all-time record for wins with her 32nd prize and...
Music
fbtw
'Assassin's Creed' composer wins first ever video game music Grammy
7 hours ago

'Assassin's Creed' composer wins first ever video game music Grammy

7 hours ago
"Assassin's Creed" composer Stephanie Economou won the first ever Grammy honoring video game scores at Sunday's gala in Los...
Music
fbtw
Beyonce poised to break record for most Grammys by an artist
7 hours ago

Beyonce poised to break record for most Grammys by an artist

7 hours ago
Pop superstar Beyonce on Sunday upped her chances to break the record for winning the most Grammys ever, scoring two early...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with