'Wasted fiveÂ years of my life': Moira Dela Torre's new song sparks rumors about ex Jason Hernandez's cheating

'Wasted five years of my life': Moira Dela Torre's new song sparks rumors about ex Jason Hernandez's cheating

Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez with their dogs Caramel and Pochi

MANILA, Philippines — Social media were abuzz after Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre sang a new song in her concert last Friday.

In the song, Moira talked about an experience wherein she was cheated on multiple times.

Social media users were quick to point their fingers to Moira's ex-husband Jason Hernandez.

“You said you made a mistake. But isn’t a mistake only a mistake if it’s one time. But if it’s again and again, sorry honey, but I just gotta run for my life," part of the song's lyrics said.

“Wasted five years of my life. Were they worth all of your lies, oh why? You said you made a mistake. But there’s no one else to blame. ’Cause you didn’t do it just one time or two times or three times or five times. I forget bye bye," it added.

Last week, Moira gamely answered a social media user's query asking her to join a blind date.

In her Faceebook account, Moira posted photos of her, which delighted social media users because of her physical transformation.

"Pwede na po kayo sumali sa blind date?" a Facebook user asked.

Moira refused the invitation, saying she was once blinded by love.

"Naging blind na po ako sa pag-ibig dati. Ayoko na po. Bye po tenkyu po," Moira answered.

Moira and Jason confirmed their breakup after three years of marriage last May 2022.

