Music

'Naging blind na ako sa pag-ibig': Moira Dela Torre flaunts slimmer figure, refuses blind date invitation

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 12:14pm
'Naging blind na ako sa pag-ibig': Moira Dela Torre flaunts slimmer figure, refuses blind date invitation
Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre
Moira Dela Torre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre gamely answered a social media user's query asking her to join a blind date.

In her Faceebook account, Moira posted photos of her, which delighted social media users because of her physical transformation. 

"Pwede na po kayo sumali sa blind date?" a Facebook user asked. 

Moira refused the invitation, saying she was once blinded by love. 

"Naging blind na po ako sa pag-ibig dati. Ayoko na po. Bye po tenkyu po," Moira answered. 

Moira is set to perform in her grandest concert in Araneta Coliseum later today.

MOIRA

MOIRA DELA TORRE
