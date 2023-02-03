'Naging blind na ako sa pag-ibig': Moira Dela Torre flaunts slimmer figure, refuses blind date invitation

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre gamely answered a social media user's query asking her to join a blind date.

In her Faceebook account, Moira posted photos of her, which delighted social media users because of her physical transformation.

"Pwede na po kayo sumali sa blind date?" a Facebook user asked.

Moira refused the invitation, saying she was once blinded by love.

entering a new chapter this fridayyy

@zero1storysalon pic.twitter.com/oiD51qYzRw — Moira Dela Torre (@moiradelatorre) February 1, 2023

"Naging blind na po ako sa pag-ibig dati. Ayoko na po. Bye po tenkyu po," Moira answered.

gudnytttt c u tomorro????? pic.twitter.com/rS1PZLu0s4 — Moira Dela Torre (@moiradelatorre) February 2, 2023

Moira is set to perform in her grandest concert in Araneta Coliseum later today.

RELATED: Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary