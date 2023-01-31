Peter Rosalita gets standing ovation in 'America's Got Talent' return

MANILA, Philippines — Young Dubai-born Filipino singer Peter Rosalita had the judges and audience on their feet following his appearance on "America's Got Talent: All-Stars" (AGT).

Peter previously competed on the 16th season of AGT back in 2021 where he made it all the way to the semifinals; fellow contestant Dustin Tavella was selected to progress over Peter, who performed a rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Without You” but dealt with a hiccup to begin the song.

In his introduction, the 11-year-old recounted how his original audition on the variety competition received 15 millions views and was noticed by Canadian singer Celine Dion.

"Being on AGT changed my life. Now that I'm back, I feel more confident and I grew a little," Peter chuckled. "This is my second chance. I'm gonna make sure that there will be no hiccups."

Peter received a wide round of applause upon walking back onto the AGT stage, with judge and model Heidi Klum commenting that he remained "one of the best-dressed men in showbiz."

Veteran judge Simon Cowell then asked Peter what his dream is for the second time around, and the young singer answered it was to become an international singer and release his own album, which drew even more applause from the crowd, host-actor Terry Crews, and Peter's aunt.

Peter's chosen track was "Go the Distance" from the animated Disney film "Hercules," as sung by Rogert Bart and further popularized by Michael Bolton.

Not even through the first verse, the audience already had the flashlights on their phone lit up; Heidi was smiling as Peter sang while Simon perked his ears.

"And I’ll go the distance and my journey is complete,’’ Peter belted before making a riff then belted again in a higher key. "Like a shooting star, I can go the distance, I don’t care how far, I can go the distance, ‘til I find my hero’s welcome waiting in your arms."

Simon stood up with the crowd as Peter finished, followed Heidi, and finally they were joined by the remaining judge and television personality Howie Mandel.

Heidi commended Peter's ability to belt, then the young singer walked down to the judges' table to show them a picture of his dog Cookie whom he got after his initial AGT journey — although Simon joked if he was looking at a dog or a cat.

Peter admitted he felt more nervous this time around because he feels his throat is a little sore, which prompted Howie to jokingly step away from his seat until Peter went back onstage.

"Peter, you are a star in the making. I mean, you really came here to fight. And I love that about you," Heidi said, and Howie commended him further for being amazing despite not knowing he was nervous and felt a sore throat.

Simon began his comments by calling Peter old-fashioned for his song and outfit choices, but personally pointed out that his voice had improved and even said his performance was finals-worthy.

Peter received another standing ovation as he exited the stage, and Simon told Heidi that the young Filipino was charming.

Contemporary dancers and real-life couple Jervin and Anjanette Minor of Power Duo, winners "Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5,” had previously booked a spot in the finals through their "You Are The Reason" routine that garnered them the super fans vote. — Video from "America's Got Talent" YouTube channel

