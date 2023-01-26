^

Music

'Wala talagang kapares': Jim Paredes, Boboy Garovillo miss Danny Javier on stage

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 5:29pm
Danny, Boboy and Jim of Apo Hiking Society

MANILA, Philippines — Remaining members of APO Hiking Society Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo expressed their grief for the death of Danny Javier amid preparation for a major concert on Valentine’s Day. 

In the press conference of their concert “All Heart," Jim said he is missing Danny because they built a team with him. 

“We performed big concerts, small concerts, even a wake. Kumanta na kami sa wake, sa probinsiya at 4 in the morning. We miss him because we have developed a team effort. But we are thankful… Kahit dalawa kami, kahit isa lang ako – kapag kumakanta ako sa Sydney, the moment mag-start ang song, it’s a sing-along,” Jim said.

“It’s the song that carries us now. When you have a new recording, you carry the song kasi kilala ka na. Kapag popular na ang song, kahit na isang APO, dalawang APO, tatlong APO, may life of its own na yung song. We are thankful marami kaming ganon. That’s why we are still around,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boboy said it was difficult for them to perform without Danny as he and Jim talked about who will sing his lines. 

“It was difficult to start with talaga. Kasi kapag nag-uusap kami ni Jim, ‘Who’s going to do the lead voice of Danny?’ Wala talagang kapares si Danny. Effort kami ngayon. We are thankful, sabi ni Jim, that we are still healthy enough that we can still project our voice na lumabas na tunog APO pa rin. At the same time, at our shows now, we always have back-up singers. Sabi namin, tatlong boses parati 'yun. Hindi namin magagawa yun na dalawa lang tayo. We’ve got friends who have been helping us in our small shows,” he said.  

“Sabi namin, unfair naman kung hindi lumabas 'yung tunog ng APO. Yung tunog ng APO is the harmony. We’ve worked on that. The two voices will always be there, but we will always need a third. We have two other singers (male and female) to back us up also. We asked around. We’ll try to have the whole APO sound even better,” he added. 

The icons of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) will be performing at the all-star Valentine concert to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall on February 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Joining APO's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo are Neocolors' lead singer Ito Rapadas, Afterimage frontman Wency Cornejo, Roselle Nava and Raymond Lauchengco.

APO

BOBOY GAROVILLO

DANNY JAVIER

JIM PAREDES
