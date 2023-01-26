^

Music

Mayonaise, Kosang Marlon collaborate with trending version of 'Jopay'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 1:51pm
Mayonaise, Kosang Marlon collaborate with trending version of 'Jopay'
Mayonaise with Kosang Marlon
Marco Dave Resurreccion via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Mayonaise collaborated with viral social media personality Kosang Marlon for the trending version of "Jopay."

In Marco Resurreccion's Facebook account, Marlon and Mayonaise's frontman Monty Macalino were seen singing the song dedicated to the Sexbomb dancer. 

"Wag ka nang ma waaaa laaaaa," Marco captioned the post. 

Marlon's hilarious version of "Jopay" trended recently because of its awkward tune. 

Monty, in his past interviews, said the song is really dedicated to Jopay after he saw an "Eat Bulaga" lenten special wherein the dancer was crying. 

The song, which was released in 2004, is now taking social media by storm after it was used on different TikTok videos. It was also the soundtrack of Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino's movie "Ngayon Kaya."

Meanwhile, Mayonaise will join Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Itchyworms and Urbandub to deliver the grandest rock concert in the country this year at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds on February 25. 

Dubbed as Bobapalooza, the concert will also feature Ebe Dancel, Franco, December Avenue, Join the Club, Tanya Markova and a surprise artist to be announced soon. 

RELATED: Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, other bands to perform in 'grandest' rock concert
 

OPM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mayonaise, Kosang Marlon collaborate with trending version of 'Jopay'
51 minutes ago

Mayonaise, Kosang Marlon collaborate with trending version of 'Jopay'

By Jan Milo Severo | 51 minutes ago
Original Pilipino Music rock band Mayonaise collaborated with viral social media personality Kosang Marlon for the trending...
Music
fbtw
Ticketmaster blames cyberattack for Taylor Swift tour debacle
21 hours ago

Ticketmaster blames cyberattack for Taylor Swift tour debacle

By Frankie Taggart | 21 hours ago
US concert booking website Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack last year that led to it botching sales for Taylor Swift's...
Music
fbtw
Justin Bieber sells music rights for $200 million
1 day ago

Justin Bieber sells music rights for $200 million

By Maggy Donaldson | 1 day ago
Pop juggernaut Justin Bieber has sold his music publishing and recording catalog shares to the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis...
Music
fbtw
Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo, OPM stars join forces for Valentine concert
3 days ago

Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo, OPM stars join forces for Valentine concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The icons of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) will be performing at the all-star Valentine concert titled "All Heart" to be held...
Music
fbtw
Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary
5 days ago

Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre has released a new song that riffs of her hit "Tagpuan," five days after her ex-husband Jason Hernandez...
Music
fbtw
Mariah Carey, Pitbull and more at Usher's 'Lovers & Friends' music festival
6 days ago

Mariah Carey, Pitbull and more at Usher's 'Lovers & Friends' music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Singer-producer Usher has rallied some of the best R&B and hip-hop artists of the past two decades to perform with him at...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with