Mayonaise, Kosang Marlon collaborate with trending version of 'Jopay'

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Mayonaise collaborated with viral social media personality Kosang Marlon for the trending version of "Jopay."

In Marco Resurreccion's Facebook account, Marlon and Mayonaise's frontman Monty Macalino were seen singing the song dedicated to the Sexbomb dancer.

"Wag ka nang ma waaaa laaaaa," Marco captioned the post.

Marlon's hilarious version of "Jopay" trended recently because of its awkward tune.

Monty, in his past interviews, said the song is really dedicated to Jopay after he saw an "Eat Bulaga" lenten special wherein the dancer was crying.

The song, which was released in 2004, is now taking social media by storm after it was used on different TikTok videos. It was also the soundtrack of Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino's movie "Ngayon Kaya."

Meanwhile, Mayonaise will join Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Itchyworms and Urbandub to deliver the grandest rock concert in the country this year at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds on February 25.

Dubbed as Bobapalooza, the concert will also feature Ebe Dancel, Franco, December Avenue, Join the Club, Tanya Markova and a surprise artist to be announced soon.

