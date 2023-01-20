^

Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 3:25pm
Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary
Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Moira Dela Torre has released a new song that riffs of her hit "Tagpuan," five days after her ex-husband Jason Hernandez released a song on the anniversary of their wedding date.

Moira's new song titled "Ikaw at Sila" — her first single since the break-up outside of soundtracks and live recordings — features the staple heartbreaking themes of the singer's forte, but on a deeper level calls back to some of her past songs.

The song begins with same line as her duet track with Jason "Ikaw at Ako," which the new song doesn't just reference in the title and opener but also uses the said words in the middle of the chorus.

"At nakita kita sa tagpuan ng iba, may kinang sa mata na hindi ko mabura," Moira sings in the chorus in a hard reference to her song "Tadhana" before continuing, "Pano mo ko nasaktan ng ganito? Kala ko ba ikaw at ako? Pero ba't mag-isa na ako?"

Scattered around are lyrics of an individual seeking clarity why a significant other decided to hurt them, most expressively sung in the bridge, "Ang dami mo palang tinatago, ginamit mo lang ba'ko?"

Coincidentally, Jason released the music video of his new song "Oras" last January 14 — the date he and Moira got married in 2019.

The music video features content creator Albert Nicolas who tries to turn back time each time he and his significant other, played by Miss Earth Philippines 2020 Roxie Smith, call it quits a la "About Time."

"Araw-araw pinagsisisihan ko na hinayaan lamang na magka gan'to. Kung alam ko lang ito na ang ating hangganan, susulitin ko ang bawat oras na kasama ka," Jason sings in the chorus.

Jason himself appears in the music video, singing as the fictional couple have their dates and arguments, culminating in Albert's character opting to stop time to lean on Roxie's shoulder, emotionally full of regret.

Moira and Jason announced their breakup at the end of May 2022 after being married for three years, with the latter admitting to be unfaithful, offering apologies to the public and Moira.

A month before the official split, netizens were quick to notice that Moira deleted all photos and videos of Jason on her social media accounts, sparking initial split rumors.

After several days of silence following the announcement, Moira released a new statement clarifying that while their marriage was never perfect, she never cheated on Jason.

In September 2022, Jason released the song "Ako Nalang" — his own first track since the breakup — which many speculated was about Moira as several lyrics mentioned the aforementioned "Ikaw at Ako" and Moira's collaboration with I Belong To The Zoo "Paalam, Patawad." — Videos from YouTube channels of Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez

RELATED: Jason Hernandez releases first song since split with Moira Dela Torre

JASON HERNANDEZ

JASON MARVIN

MOIRA DELA TORRE
Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary
Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary

