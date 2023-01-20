Mariah Carey, Pitbull and more at Usher's 'Lovers & Friends' music festival

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-producer Usher has rallied some of the best R&B and hip-hop artists of the past two decades to perform with him at his "Lovers & Friends" music festival.

Over 45 musical artists have been invited to the one-day festival, which will be held on May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for a throwback night to the 2000s.

Joining Usher as a presumed headliner are fellow rappers Missy Elliott and Pitbull, as well as pop singers Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera.

????We’re back at it! Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas Saturday, May 6, 2023 ????????

Register now for presale tickets, available on Friday, January 20th at 10AM at https://t.co/DIKuR9PIOh pic.twitter.com/EuLXrbj0At — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) January 17, 2023

This will be Missy's first billed performance since 2019 while Mariah recently performed at a special Christmas event at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Other hip-hop artists in the line-up are Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Soulja Boy, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Ginuwine and Bow Wow. Boyz II Men, Jhené Aiko, Miguel, Bryson Tiller, Jojo, Summer Walker and Omarion have also been invited.

The inaugural "Lovers & Friends" festival held last year — which was delayed from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — included the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Ja Rule, Ashanti and Usher himself.

When it was first announced, the festival was labeled as "too good to be true" because of the impressive line-up and was nearly called a hoax because some artists claimed they were not involved in it; the festival pushed through after two years, and a second date was even added.

