Taylor Swift performs 'Anti-Hero' for first time at The 1975 concert

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the London concert of pop-rock band The 1975, even taking the microphone for some special performances.

The singer appeared onstage in a silver dress, much to the astonishment of the crowd, and took out her guitar to perform "Anti-Hero" from her latest album "Midnights."

“Is it OK if I sing? I was thinking of doing one I never played live before," Swift said, as it was the first time she sang her hit song live.

Swift also performed a cover of The 1975's debut single "The City" while at the O2 Arena, the first night of the band's two concerts there.

This is not the first time Swift has made surprise appearances in other artists' concerts. She sung a mash-up of her "Love Story" and HAIM's "Gasoline" at the trio's July 2022 concert also held at the O2 Arena. Months later in October, she performed "Exile" with Bon Iver at the OVO Arena.

The release of "Midnights" saw Swift break several records — and even Spotify — including becoming the first artist to simultaneously nab the first 10 spots on the Billboard charts, which was topped by "Anti-Hero."

Meanwhile, The 1975 is continuing its "At Their Very Best" tour, which will also be staged in the Philippines this May.

