Filipino-Canadian international producer vows to work with SB19 again

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian musician and producer August Rigo was all praise for P-pop group SB19.

Rigo and SB19 worked together on the boyband's version of Eraserheads' hit "Christmas Party."

In his Instagram account, Rigo posted a video of him with SB19 with the "Christmas Party" as its background music.

"One for the holidays with @officialsb19 version of @eraserheads_official classic Christmas Party!!!" he wrote as caption.

Rigo also teased fans that they will work together again soon.

"Had the pleasure of producing this one for the guys. More to come!!!" he said.

SB19 recorded the song while they were in Los Angeles, California during their WYAT tour last year.

Rigo worked with other superstars such as BTS and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, SB19's youngest member Justin de Dios has been a good example to young aspirants like him.

As the group's maknae or bunso in Filipino, Justin has come a long way since he was introduced as the band's member. In fact, according to an online poll, Justin was ranked third among the Top Asian Celebrities of the Year.

It was not always that way for Justin, though. He had to balance his time between school and chasing his dreams of becoming a singer.

He was studying for his multimedia arts degree at the College of Saint Benilde when he began the rigorous singing and dancing training required of a P-pop star.

At one point, Justin nearly gave up his studies to focus on his aspirations. His brother even once tweeted about Justin crying over such a tough call. But the young man persevered and eventually graduated with honors before moving on to SB19.

Now, he is not only a singer for SB19, but he was also the creative director for several of their music videos. He even won the P-pop Male Main Visual of the Year at the 7th PPop Awards.

He recently revealed his first solo project, a collaboration with supermarket chain Puregold. The video is part of the chain's feel good "panalo" stories as part of its 25th anniversary celebration in the retail industry.

This past year, Justin, alongside the rest of SB19, even took their talents overseas. In September, they announced their first ever world tour, WYAT. Following a series of successful dates in the Philippines, they spent the end of the year performing all over the world in cities like Dubai, New York, Los Angeles and Singapore. — Video from Jah de Dios YouTube channel

