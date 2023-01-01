Ben&Ben's Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma now engaged

MANILA, Philippines — Ben&Ben's Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma announced their engagement Sunday on Instagram.

The band's keyboardist and bassist posted the good news on their Instagram accounts.

The post came with the identical captions that described their 2022 as a year with a lot of blessings and surprises. Last year, the band had its first North America tour before capping it off with their homecoming concert last December 18.

They wrote that among their surprises last year was their most favorite, their engagement, that apparently took place last July based on the post.

"Patnes nyo engaged na," read the caption that included the rainbow flag.

The post also included a short clip of their engagement that happened inside a car where Pat was seen taking out a small box and presenting it to Agnes. The latter was heard remarking, "Nakakainis ka," while Pat eventually quipped by asking how they should take their selfie after their engagement.

