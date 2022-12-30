After SB19, more OPM artists cover Eraserheads' hits

MANILA, Philippines — Following the positive reviews that SB19 and Nobita earned for their unique spin on Eraserheads’ beloved classics, more Original Pilipino Music (OPM) acts have come together to pay tribute to the country’s biggest and most influential band of all time.

Multi-hyphenate pop soloist Ace Banzuelo reinterprets “Ang Huling El Bimbo” with intimate, soul-crushing details. Transforming the epic anthem into a spacey jam, the young hitmaker peels back the layers of the original with his brooding, bedroom-pop styling.

“It’s great that I’m allowed to give it the sound and approach that I want. A lot of the original was kept, but a lot was taken away. This project became meaningful to me throughout the process because I was producing it as if I had written the song,” Banzuelo said.

Alt-rock newcomers of Mercury and Any Name’s Okay vocalist Sof Abrogar join young hip-hop virtuoso Alex Bruce in reinterpreting “Superproxy,” a cross-genre smash originally performed by Eraserheads and legendary rap icon Francis Magalona. The newly formed ensemble breathed new life into the timeless tune with a more jagged sonic direction that sounds both retro and futuristic at the same time.

WATCH: Retro, futuristic cover of "Superproxy"

“It was honestly an honor for us to be able to cover an Eheads song and be able to incorporate our own flavor into it,” said the group in a statement.

“I think we pretty much did our own thing, but left the structures and melody of the song. It was a pretty tricky song to work on given the genre, but we’re pretty happy with how it came out nonetheless.”

Alex Bruce was grateful to be part of this project, and considers the song one of her go-to jams.

“This song is a masterpiece. It’s iconic. I wanted to add a little spice, a little flavor, and a bit of contemporary oomph to it. Our reworked version is a fusion of old school and new school.”

Growing up in a big family with a collective love and fascination for ‘80s and ‘90s Pinoy rock, Any Name’s Okay lead vocalist Sof was initially intimidated by the project, but took the challenge to heart in hopes of fulfilling her childhood dream.

“Besides what I mentioned earlier about my family, I take particular inspiration from The Eraserheads’ lyricism in Tagalog or Filipino. Even in my own music career with ANO, I try to use Filipino in our songs as much as I can, and I really think the Eraserheads use the language in all its richness and strength. I also love how they are unapologetic in writing about our culture, whether that’s as shallow as UP (University of the Philippines) life or as large as national politics. The band inspires me to really root my own music in my own experiences and in empathy for others,” she said.

Apart from the revamped tracks by some of today’s biggest hitmakers, five of Eraserheads’ legendary albums were re-released to give listeners a new immersive music experience.

These influential records include "Ultraelectromagneticpop! The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition," "Circus (25th Anniversary Remastered)," "Cutterpillow," "Fruitcake" and "Sticker Happy." — Video from Sony Music Philippines

RELATED: SB19, Nobita release covers of Eraserheads hits