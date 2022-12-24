Ely Buendia teases Eraserheads 2023 world tour

Legendary OPM band the Eraserheads at their "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert last Dec. 22, 2022 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia posted news about his band's world tour next year on Instagram.

The post is a photo of the flipped yellow letter E with the words "World Tour 2023 Coming Soon." It does not have a caption.

Buendia's former partner and manager, Diane Ventura, also posted the same photo. She simply captioned it with "2023."

The said world tour was first announced during the concert.

"It's great to be back here on stage, with all of you. You've inspired us in the darkest times of the pandemic... inspired us to come back. This is for all of you," said Ely during the reunion concert.

The band held its last concert "The Final Set" in 2009.

The popular '90s band held its reunion concert last Thursday to around 75,000 attendees at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

