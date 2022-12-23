WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Magasin' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the Eraserheads were all hyped up during the band's "Huling El Bimbo" concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds last night.

The band performed a number of their greatest hits, including crowd favorite "Magasin," which had everyone jumping and bouncing across the grounds' different sections.

Such was the popularity of the track that lead vocalist Ely Buendia didn't even use the microphone for the song's first and final verses, letting the audience belt them out instead.

"Magasin" was one of the first singles off the Eraserheads' second album "Circus" from 1994, written by Buendia. — Video by Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell

