WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'With A Smile' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

MANILA, Philippines — The Eraserheads' "Huling El Bimbo" concert last night was filled with remarkable moments involving the band, and even more so when the audience joined in. The concert was co-presented by PLDT Home.

One particular moment was for "With A Smile," which vocalist Ely Buendia introduced by saying to the people in attendance at the SMDC Festival Grounds they inspired the band to come back.

"It's great to be back here on stage, with all of you. You've inspired us in the darkest times of the pandemic... inspired us to come back. This is for all of you," said Buendia.

The crowd was touched throughout the Eraserheads' performance of "With A Smile," joining the band for the choruses and instrumental portions.

"With A Smile" was a single off the band's second album "Circus" from 1994, penned by Buendia.

