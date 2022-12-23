^

Music

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'With A Smile' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Eraserheads' "Huling El Bimbo" concert last night was filled with remarkable moments involving the band, and even more so when the audience joined in. The concert was co-presented by PLDT Home.

One particular moment was for "With A Smile," which vocalist Ely Buendia introduced by saying to the people in attendance at the SMDC Festival Grounds they inspired the band to come back.

"It's great to be back here on stage, with all of you. You've inspired us in the darkest times of the pandemic... inspired us to come back. This is for all of you," said Buendia.

The crowd was touched throughout the Eraserheads' performance of "With A Smile," joining the band for the choruses and instrumental portions.

"With A Smile" was a single off the band's second album "Circus" from 1994, penned by Buendia.

RELATED: 'Inspired to come back': Eraserheads' grand return in 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

ELY BUENDIA

ERASERHEADS

HULING EL BIMBO

WITH A SMILE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Magasin' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert
42 minutes ago

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Magasin' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 42 minutes ago
The band performed a number of their greatest hits, including crowd favorite "Magasin," which had everyone jumping and bouncing...
Music
fbtw
Janine Berdin featured in New York Times Square billboard
3 hours ago

Janine Berdin featured in New York Times Square billboard

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin is the latest Filipino artist to be featured on a massive billboard of the iconic Times Square...
Music
fbtw
Shout for joy! Gary Valenciano joins Eraserheads reunion concert
2 days ago

Shout for joy! Gary Valenciano joins Eraserheads reunion concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer Gary Valenciano will join Eraserheads members Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Raimund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala at their...
Music
fbtw
'Pasensiya na at maraming salamat': Ben&Ben apologizes to Liwanags after frustration reports at homecoming concert
2 days ago

'Pasensiya na at maraming salamat': Ben&Ben apologizes to Liwanags after frustration reports at homecoming concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Original Pilipino Music band Ben&Ben apologized after reports of frustrations from their fans who attended their homecoming...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Lea Salonga, Pentatonix version of Jose Mari Chan song reaches nearly 1M views
2 days ago

WATCH: Lea Salonga, Pentatonix version of Jose Mari Chan song reaches nearly 1M views

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer Lea Salonga joined American a cappella group Pentatonix for the music video of Jose Mari Chan's classic song “Christmas...
Music
fbtw
Team Bahay: How to livestream Eraserheads reunion concert
8 days ago

Team Bahay: How to livestream Eraserheads reunion concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
The much-awaited “Huling El Bimbo” reunion concert of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) iconic band Eraserheads will...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with