Janine Berdin featured in New York Times Square billboard

In Star Music PH Twitter account, the record label posted the photo of Times Square with Janine on the Spotify billboard.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin is the latest Filipino artist to be featured on a massive billboard of the iconic Times Square in New York City.

In Star Music PH Twitter account, the record label posted the photo of Times Square with Janine on the Spotify billboard.

"It's been a great year for @janineOTOT and she closes it as the @Spotify_PH EQUAL Cover with a billboard feature in Times Square, New York!" the record label wrote.

Janine posted the same photo in her Instagram account.

"WHAT... DAKO KAAYO AKOKG NAWNG IN NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE THANK YOU @SPOTIFYPH THANK YOU GGGGGOOOODD AND MAMA SALEM AND PAPA JOSIE," she wrote in the caption.

The singer was featured as part of Spotify's Equal program which highlights women artists around the globe.

Janine rose to fame when she won "Tawag ng Tanghalan" in 2018.

RELATED: DJ Loonyo calls out Janine Berdin over petition to rename NAIA