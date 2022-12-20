WATCH: Lea Salonga, Pentatonix version of Jose Mari Chan song reaches nearly 1M views

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Lea Salonga joined American a cappella group Pentatonix for the music video of Jose Mari Chan's classic song “Christmas In Our Hearts.”

Released last weekend, the music video has garnered almost a million views as of press time. It also currently sits inside the top 20 of YouTube’s Trending Music Charts, and continues to gain traction on streaming and airplay.

The soaring ballad is part of Pentatonix’s sixth holiday album, "Holidays Around The World."

The acclaimed catalog brings their global vision back to life with collaborations featuring some of the most iconic pop artists and established idols from different parts of the world, including Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Congolese gospel singer Grace Lokwa, Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji, Latin band La Santa Cecilia, Indian superstar Shreya Ghoshal, Japanese YouTubers HIKAKIN & SEIKIN, British a cappella ensemble The King’s Singers, and American superstar Meghan Trainor.

Apart from the music video release and a new album, the internationally renowned pop ensemble is set to embark on a global tour with multiple stops across North America and Asia.

Just recently, Pentatonix talked to People Magazine about breaking boundaries in terms of making music. According to the five-piece group, they want to experience the “cultural differences in music” and explore working with artists outside their comfort country. — Video from Pentatonix YouTube channel

