Sting coming back to Manila for two-night concert in 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy Award winner and former lead singer of English rock band The Police, Sting, will be returning to Manila for a two-night concert in March 2023, over a decade since his last visit.

The announcement was made on the singer's website last December 3 and confirmed by promoter Live Nation Philippines a day later.

Sting — born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner — will be bringing his "My Songs" tour to The Theatre at Solaire on March 17 and 18, 2023, with his eldest son Joe Sumner as a special guest for both dates.

These are in addition to his previously announced dates in Japan, Malaysia and Singapore — Sting will perform for five nights in Japan before coming to Manila, and his Malaysia concert is two days after his second Philippine date.

Tickets range from P5,000 (Upper Balcony) to P20,000 (SSVIP); the Gold and VIP sections, which cost P10,000 and P12,500, respectively, can be found on both floors of The Theater at Solaire.

Sting is expected to perform songs by The Police, many of which he wrote, and his own discography as a solo artist.

These may include "Every Breath You Take," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Message in a Bottle," "Roxanne," "Don't Stand So Close To Me," "Can't Stand Losing You," "All For Love," "Russians" and "We'll Be Together."

The British singer was last in the Philippines for his "Back to Bass" world tour in 2012. He was supposed to perform again in the country in October 2019, but it was canceled due to a conflict in schedule.

