^

Music

Sting coming back to Manila for two-night concert in 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 11:10am
Sting coming back to Manila for two-night concert in 2023
British rock star Sting performs during a concert in Reims, France on October 5, 2022.
AFP / Francois Nascimbeni

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy Award winner and former lead singer of English rock band The Police, Sting, will be returning to Manila for a two-night concert in March 2023, over a decade since his last visit.

The announcement was made on the singer's website last December 3 and confirmed by promoter Live Nation Philippines a day later.

Sting — born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner — will be bringing his "My Songs" tour to The Theatre at Solaire on March 17 and 18, 2023, with his eldest son Joe Sumner as a special guest for both dates.

These are in addition to his previously announced dates in Japan, Malaysia and Singapore — Sting will perform for five nights in Japan before coming to Manila, and his Malaysia concert is two days after his second Philippine date.

Tickets range from P5,000 (Upper Balcony) to P20,000 (SSVIP); the Gold and VIP sections, which cost P10,000 and P12,500, respectively, can be found on both floors of The Theater at Solaire.

Sting is expected to perform songs by The Police, many of which he wrote, and his own discography as a solo artist.

These may include "Every Breath You Take," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Message in a Bottle," "Roxanne," "Don't Stand So Close To Me," "Can't Stand Losing You," "All For Love," "Russians" and "We'll Be Together."

The British singer was last in the Philippines for his "Back to Bass" world tour in 2012. He was supposed to perform again in the country in October 2019, but it was canceled due to a conflict in schedule.

RELATED: OPM rock queens to stage concert anew

STING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen
22 hours ago

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

22 hours ago
A woman with cerebral palsy who claims she was raped as a teenager by Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter lodged a civil lawsuit...
Music
fbtw
Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder, cancels shows
1 day ago

Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder, cancels shows

By Michel Comte | 1 day ago
Pop diva Celine Dion on Thursday tearfully revealed that she is suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological...
Music
fbtw
OPM rock queens to stage concert anew
3 days ago

OPM rock queens to stage concert anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Due to insistent public demand, Pinoy rock queens Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal,...
Music
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo among music world's highest earners in 2022 &mdash; study
3 days ago

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo among music world's highest earners in 2022 — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's groundbreaking album "Sour" and its hit song "good 4 u" have helped the artist receive...
Music
fbtw
Musician dies on his wedding night
4 days ago

Musician dies on his wedding night

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
American country singer Jake Flint died hours after he wed his wife, Brenda, on November 27. He was 37. 
Music
fbtw
Pinoy pop group 1st.One debuts in global Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart
8 days ago

Pinoy pop group 1st.One debuts in global Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
P-Pop group 1st.One debuted atop the Billboard Hot Trending Shongs chart with their hit song "Shout Out." 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with