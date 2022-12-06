^

Music

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo among music world's highest earners in 2022 — study

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 1:00pm
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo among music world's highest earners in 2022 â€” study
Olivia Rodrigo in her acceptance speech on March 2, 2022.
Billboard via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's groundbreaking album "Sour" and its hit song "good 4 u" have helped the artist receive one of the highest earnings in royalties for 2022.

Unted Kingdom-based casino analyst OnlineCasinos, inspired by the Wrapped 2022 campaign of Spotify, set out to find how much the most-streamed artists earned in royalties.

To do so, the company inserted the total play count of Spotify's top 50 global tracks into royalties calculator Music Gateway. All data was collected from November 30 to December 1, 2022 and is accurate as of then.

"Sour" earned the second-highest earnings for an album as nearly 8.5 million plays translated to $35 million (P1.97 billion) in royalties, around $7 million shy of the top-spot held by Latin artist Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Wrapping up the top 5 for highest-earning albums were rapper Doja Cat's "Planet Her," former One Direction member Harry Styles' "Harry's House," and British singer Ed Sheeran's "=."

"good 4 u" was just edged out of the top 5 for the highest-earning songs for 2022, still raking in nearly $7 million (P389 million) from 1.675 billion plays.

Related: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny most-streamed artists on Spotify for 2022

Another Rodrigo song, "traitor," figured at 17th spot with 1.013 billion plays that led to $4.2 million (P235 million) in earnings.

"good 4 u" was bested by The Neighborhood's 2013 hit "Sweater Weather," Styles' 2019 song "Watermelon Sugar," British rock band Glass Animals' viral song "Heat Waves," the Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber collaboration "STAY," and topspot The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights."

The Weeknd's hit song earned $13.5 million (P761 million) from 3.276 billion plays on Spotify in 2022 alone.

Wrapping up the top 10 were Styles' rising hit "As It Was," Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's collaboration "INDUSTRY BABY," Sheeran's "Bad Habits," and the Pnau remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart."

Other familiar songs within the top 50 were Adele's "Easy on Me," Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)," which can be attributed to Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Bad Bunny had a total of nine songs in the top 50, seven of them coming from "Un Verano Sin Ti" with "Yonaguni" and the collab "Lo Siento BB:/" being the exceptions.

RELATED: Zack Tabudlo, Ben&Ben most-streamed Filipino artists on Spotify for 2022

DOJA CAT

ED SHEERAN

HARRY STYLES

OLIVIA RODRIGO

ROYALTIES

SPOTIFY
