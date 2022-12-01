Zack Tabudlo, Ben&Ben most-streamed Filipino artists on Spotify for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Zack Tabudlo and folk-pop band Ben&Ben were the most-streamed Filipino artists in the Philippines, according to data collected by music streaming platform Spotify.

Joining the two artists in local artists list were R&B crooner Arthur Nery, balladeer Moira dela Torre, and rising star Adie.

Tabudlo and Ben&Ben were just trumped by music royalty Taylor Swift and K-pop supergroup BTS in the overall list of artists, with Justin Bieber rounding out the Top 5; Ben&Ben and BTS were joined on the top group list by pop duo LANY and K-pop groups BLACKPINK and TWICE.

In more specific listings, Swift had two entries on the Philippine top albums list with "Red (Taylor's Version)" at No. 3 and her latest "Midnights" at No. 5. Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" was sandwiched in between the two.

The same list was topped by BTS' "Proof," the group's latest compilation album and last release before its members begin enlisting for the military, and Tabudlo's "Episode."

As for song, Tabudlo's "Pano" figured at No. 4 while it was Nery with two entries this time — "Pagsamo" at No. 2 and "Isa Lang" at No. 5; Adie's "Paraluman" landed at No. 3 while the top spot went to pop-rock band NOBITA's "Ikaw Lang."

Spotify found that Filipinos were drawn to podcasts that fell under the genres of love & relatonships, pop culture, self-help, and horror and paranormal.

Specifically, the top podcasts in the Philippines were GMA's "Barangay Love Stories," "Skypodcast" by Kryz Uy and Slater Young, "Dear MOR," "Hugot Marcelo" by Marcelo Santos III, and "Punchline with Alex Calleja!"

