^

Music

SB19 producer launches P-pop girl group YGIG

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 5:11pm
SB19 producer launches P-pop girl group YGIG
P-pop group YGIG
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Talent agency SBTown launched its first-ever P-pop girl group, YGIG (You Go I Go), last Thursday. 

SBTown president Geong Seong Han, who is fondly called Tatang Robin by fans, introduced Alexei, Maeg, JM, Vien, Darlene, Hazelyn and Jewel as YGIG. Tatang Robin is credited as mentor and producer of P-pop supergroup SB19. 

The seven-member girl group performed its first single, "Shaba Shaba," at their debut in Quezon City.  

Geong acknowledged the growing popularity of P-pop girl groups in the country. BINI, KAIA and MNL48 are currently popular girl groups.

“Here in the Philippines, it is still obvious that a lot of boy groups have bigger fandoms. But seeing the situation in Korea, it is now the girl groups that are getting more attention,” he said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YGIG (@ygig.up)

The group's Korean trainer, Adie Hong, said that YGIG underwent rigorous training for four years. 

“Every training is really hard. I’m sure everyone experienced the pandemic so everyone knows how hard it is for everyone, especially the YGIG members. They are very young. They did not give up. They fully trust the company. They sincerely participated in the training,” Hong shared. 

“Our YGIG members are very patient and sincere,” she added. 

"Shaba Shaba" is about a girl who casts a spell on the boy she likes. 

“Initially po, this song is about a confident girl who likes someone. But whenever that person is right in front of her, she gets very shy and very intimidated. That leads her po to cast a love spell to be able to get him,” Darlene said.

RELATEDAfter successful concerts abroad, SB19 added to Head In The Clouds lineup

P-POP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Electronic avant-pop artist Space-Ta launches debut album
2 hours ago

Electronic avant-pop artist Space-Ta launches debut album

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Electronic avant-pop artist Space-Ta recently threw a listening party at Whitespace Manila to celebrate the release of his...
Music
fbtw
Barbie Almalbis, Kitchie Nadal to form 'special group' at 'Tanaw' concert
4 hours ago

Barbie Almalbis, Kitchie Nadal to form 'special group' at 'Tanaw' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
The "Tanaw" concert of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) vocalists is a celebration of friendship among the rock icons. ...
Music
fbtw
Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' revolution turns 40
8 hours ago

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' revolution turns 40

By Philippe Grelard | 8 hours ago
Mixing rock, pop and RnB like never before, Michael Jackson's "Thriller", 40 years old next week, became the most successful...
Music
fbtw
LIST: Harry Styles Manila concert 2023 ticket prices
1 day ago

LIST: Harry Styles Manila concert 2023 ticket prices

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Ticket prices for British singer Harry Styles' second solo concert in the Philippines have already been released where thousands queued...
Music
fbtw
After successful concerts abroad, SB19 added to Head In The Clouds lineup
2 days ago

After successful concerts abroad, SB19 added to Head In The Clouds lineup

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After their successful concerts abroad, P-Pop group SB19 was added in the Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival lineup...
Music
fbtw
LIST: Awit Awards 2022 winners
2 days ago

LIST: Awit Awards 2022 winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
P-Pop group SB19 emerged as the big winner in the 2022 Awit Awards held yesterday at the Newport Performing Arts Theater...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with