Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, J. Rey Soul in new Black Eyed Peas album

J. Rey Soul, also known as Jessica Reynoso (second from right) of "The Voice of the Philippines," gets a featured billing in the Black Eyed Peas’ new single that was dropped a month ago. It is a pop hip-hop tune with a big dose of Latin rhythms titled "Mamacita."

MANILA, Philippines — R&B-rap group Black Eyed Peas have released their ninth studio album "ELEVATION," which features a number of collaborations, including with Filipino-American singers Nicole Scherzinger and J. Rey Soul.

J. Rey Soul, whose real name is Jessica Reynoso from the first season of "The Voice Philippines," has been a semi-official member of the group since the departure of Fergie in 2018.

Her addition only makes the Pinoy connections grow bigger as apl.de.ap is also Filipino-American while Taboo is married to a Filipina.

On "ELEVATION," J. Rey Soul is a featured singer on two tracks, "DOUBLE D'Z" and "FILIPINA QUEEN."

The former is a very fast-paced hip-hop track mainly sung by J. Rey Soul, with will.i.am popping in at times, where the lyrics are very reminiscent of the Black Eyed Peas classic "My Humps."

"You want a taste of brown sugar, but if you want all my honey, boy, you got to be my honey, listen," the Filipina singer goes.

The latter track sees apl.de.ap and J. Rey Soul rapping proudly about Filipino women, with apl.de.ap making Filipino references like Jollibee, halo-halo, and a bit from another old song "Bebot."

"Brown Filipino, I'm proud now, I want to show you love out loud; girl, I think it's time to wear the crown now," goes apl.de.ap in his opening verse.

The Angeles City-born rapper even puts in Filipino lyrics like "mahal kita," "be my buhay," "binibini" and "todo bigay." One clever insertion is "we stay in sync, no bye-bye," which boy band fans may instantly recognize as a reference to the 1990s group 'N Sync.

As for Scherzinger, the Pussycat Dolls singer belts out the chorus of "NO ONE LOVES ME" as will.i.am raps references to singers like Marvin Gaye, Ed Sheeran and Dolly Parton.

Taboo and apl.de.ap, on the other hand, see their verses full of innuendos, some clever jabs while others as explicit as they come.

Other artists the Black Eyed Peas collaborated with for "ELEVATION" include Shakira, David Guetta, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Anitta, El Alfa, Anuel AA, Marshall Jefferson and Ozuna.

