^

Music

LIST: MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 winners

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2022 | 1:16pm
LIST: MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 winners
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses with the award for "Best Video" during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, on November 13, 2022.
AFP/Sascha Schuermann

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Taylor Swift bagged four awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2022 earlier today, including Best Video for her 10-minute hit "All Too Well."

She also won Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Long-form Video. 

Nicki Minaj won the Best Song and Best Hip-Hop honors, while David Guetta won Best Electronic Award and Best Collaboration. 

Here are the other winners:

Best Song

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Best Collaboration

WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”

Tiësto, Ava Max - “The Motto”

Best Live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Best New

WINNER: Seventeen

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-Pop

WINNER: Lisa

Blackpink

BTS

Itzy

Seventeen

Twice

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock

WINNER: Muse

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B

WINNER: Chlöe

Giv?on

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Long-form Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Foo Fighters - “Studio 666”

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Video For Good

WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - “2step”

Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”

Latto - “P*ssy”

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

Stromae - “Fils de joie”

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best PUSH

Nessa Barrett

WINNER: Seventeen

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

RELATEDKorea's TXT beats Maymay Entrata at MTV EMA 2022

MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS

MTVEMA

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with