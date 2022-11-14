LIST: MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 winners

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses with the award for "Best Video" during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, on November 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Taylor Swift bagged four awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2022 earlier today, including Best Video for her 10-minute hit "All Too Well."

She also won Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Long-form Video.

Nicki Minaj won the Best Song and Best Hip-Hop honors, while David Guetta won Best Electronic Award and Best Collaboration.

Here are the other winners:

Best Song

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Best Collaboration

WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”

Tiësto, Ava Max - “The Motto”

Best Live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Best New

WINNER: Seventeen

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-Pop

WINNER: Lisa

Blackpink

BTS

Itzy

Seventeen

Twice

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock

WINNER: Muse

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B

WINNER: Chlöe

Giv?on

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Long-form Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Foo Fighters - “Studio 666”

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Video For Good

WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - “2step”

Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”

Latto - “P*ssy”

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

Stromae - “Fils de joie”

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best PUSH

Nessa Barrett

WINNER: Seventeen

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

