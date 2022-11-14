LIST: MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 winners
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Taylor Swift bagged four awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2022 earlier today, including Best Video for her 10-minute hit "All Too Well."
She also won Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Long-form Video.
Nicki Minaj won the Best Song and Best Hip-Hop honors, while David Guetta won Best Electronic Award and Best Collaboration.
Here are the other winners:
Best Song
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best Video
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
Best Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
Best Collaboration
WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive”
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”
Tiësto, Ava Max - “The Motto”
Best Live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best Pop
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Best New
WINNER: Seventeen
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best K-Pop
WINNER: Lisa
Blackpink
BTS
Itzy
Seventeen
Twice
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Electronic
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rock
WINNER: Muse
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Alternative
WINNER: Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
Best R&B
WINNER: Chlöe
Giv?on
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Long-form Video
WINNER: Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
Foo Fighters - “Studio 666”
Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Video For Good
WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - “2step”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Latto - “P*ssy”
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Stromae - “Fils de joie”
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Blackpink
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best PUSH
Nessa Barrett
WINNER: Seventeen
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
