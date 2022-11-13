^

Music

Nyoy Volante glad to perform in a concert blended with film, radio

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 4:21pm
Nyoy Volante glad to perform in a concert blended with film, radio
Nyoy Volante in the Wish Date 4 concert
Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Wish Date 4 concert last November 6 at The Theatre at Solaire delivered what it promised to be: A spectacular medley of OPM artists and a blend of film, radio, and live music.

In between scenes of the short film “My Sweet Lady,” which starred Ritz Azul and Arnold Reyes and debuted exclusively throughout the concert, OPM artists performed their renditions from an extensive discography. 

Among the performers are December Avenue, Nyoy Volante, Mark Michael Garcia, Kimberly Baluzo, Plethora, Bradz and Peniel.

“The Wish Date experience was very unique. So many levels and forms of entertainment. I believe this is the first time I’ve experienced a concert that’s tied to a movie. It was definitely a delightful experience,” Nyoy said in an interview after the concert. 

“I’m fortunate enough to perform with an orchestra every once in a while, but it’s always a special experience when it happens. But with Wish date, the integration of the orchestra with the other art forms made it refreshingly different, making it an extra special event,” Nyoy added. 

The Wish Date 4 concert will be streaming on YouTube starting November 13. — Video from KDR Music House YouTube channel

RELATEDWish 107.5 returns to stage with love letter-based concert

NYOY VOLANTE

WISH 107.5
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nyoy Volante glad to perform in a concert blended with film, radio
1 hour ago

Nyoy Volante glad to perform in a concert blended with film, radio

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The Wish Date 4 concert last November 6 at The Theatre at Solaire delivered what it promised to be: A spectacular medley of...
Music
fbtw
LANY pledges to perform in the Philippines for the rest of their lives
1 day ago

LANY pledges to perform in the Philippines for the rest of their lives

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pop-rock band LANY pledged that they would come back to Manila for the rest of their lives. 
Music
fbtw
Sugar Hiccup singer, Wolfgang drummer, Robin Nievera form new band, launch first single
Exclusive
2 days ago

Sugar Hiccup singer, Wolfgang drummer, Robin Nievera form new band, launch first single

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sugar Hiccup’s former singer Melody del Mundo, Wolfgang former drummer Wolf Gemora and guitar whiz Robin Nievera joined...
Music
fbtw
Parokya ni Edgar headlines JBL Sound Fest return
2 days ago

Parokya ni Edgar headlines JBL Sound Fest return

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
America-based audio electronics company JBL recently announced that their popular concert the JBL Sound Fest Manila will...
Music
fbtw
Rihanna on Billboard Top 10 for 1st time in 5 years, thanks to 'Wakanda' song
2 days ago

Rihanna on Billboard Top 10 for 1st time in 5 years, thanks to 'Wakanda' song

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Rihanna's track from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Marvel Studios called "Lift Me Up" became her 32nd Top 10 single...
Music
fbtw
Maymay Entrata nominated at MTV EMA; K-pop idol covers 'Amakabogera'
4 days ago

Maymay Entrata nominated at MTV EMA; K-pop idol covers 'Amakabogera'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Maymay Entrata's fame is going international with her earning a nomination at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with