Nyoy Volante glad to perform in a concert blended with film, radio

MANILA, Philippines — The Wish Date 4 concert last November 6 at The Theatre at Solaire delivered what it promised to be: A spectacular medley of OPM artists and a blend of film, radio, and live music.

In between scenes of the short film “My Sweet Lady,” which starred Ritz Azul and Arnold Reyes and debuted exclusively throughout the concert, OPM artists performed their renditions from an extensive discography.

Among the performers are December Avenue, Nyoy Volante, Mark Michael Garcia, Kimberly Baluzo, Plethora, Bradz and Peniel.

“The Wish Date experience was very unique. So many levels and forms of entertainment. I believe this is the first time I’ve experienced a concert that’s tied to a movie. It was definitely a delightful experience,” Nyoy said in an interview after the concert.

“I’m fortunate enough to perform with an orchestra every once in a while, but it’s always a special experience when it happens. But with Wish date, the integration of the orchestra with the other art forms made it refreshingly different, making it an extra special event,” Nyoy added.

The Wish Date 4 concert will be streaming on YouTube starting November 13. — Video from KDR Music House YouTube channel

