LANY pledges to perform in the Philippines for the rest of their lives

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock band LANY pledged that they would come back to Manila for the rest of their lives.

On the first day of their five-day concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena yesterday, lead vocalist Paul Klein said that the band loves the Philippines so much.

“Manila, we love you. Thank you for the perfect night,” Paul said.

“We're coming back for the rest of our lives. Next year and next year and next year. We love you. Mahal kita,” he added.

Paul also said that the Philippines is one of the loudest crowd ever.

“Manila, you sing so good. You're one of the loudest crowd ever,” he said.

LANY, consisting of Paul and Jake Goss, sang their hits such as “Thick and Thin,” “Super Far,” “Thru These Tears,” “13,” “Pink Skies,” “Mean It,” “Hericane” “I Quit Drinking,” “Good Girls” and “Malibu Nights.”

The biggest performance of the night was when they sang their biggest hit, “ILYSB.” Concertgoers went wild as the band sang it as their last song of the night.

LANY will again be performing tonight and on November 13, 15, and 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The band last visited the Philippines in 2020, performing in Cebu as part of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival. Their 2022 concert is their sixth visit to the country.

In 2019, LANY had three sold-out concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena after their first arena concert at the Araneta Coliseum the year before, which was sold out, prompting a second night.

