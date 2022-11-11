Rihanna in Billboard Top 10 for 1st time in 5 years, thanks to 'Wakanda' song

In this file photo taken on December 2, 2019 Barbadian singer Rihanna poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Rihanna found herself on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 list again since releasing new music for the first time in six years.

Her track from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Marvel Studios called "Lift Me Up" became her 32nd Top 10 single on the Billboard charts, her first appearance in that range since 2017.

That previous entry was her collaboration with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts" which peaked at No. 2 for seven consecutive weeks, while her last solo appearance was for "Love on the Brain" from "Anti."

"Lift Me Up," however, could only debut at the No. 2 spot, not enough to dislodge Taylor Swift from the top spot as her single "Anti-Hero" remained at No. 1 for a second week in a row.

Last week, Swift set a new Billboard record when 10 of her songs from her latest album "Midnights" entirely made up the Top 10 list — only four remain with "Anti-Hero," "Lavender Haze" (No. 6), "Midnight Rain" (No. 7), and "Bejeweled" (No. 9).

Only Drake (59), Swift (40), Madonna (38), and The Beatles (34) have more Billboard Top 10 singles than Rihanna, who will be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl as fans anticipate new music is on the way soon.

Rihanna's first-ever Billboard Top 10 was 2005's "Pon De Replay," which peaked at No. 2, and the singer has the third-most No. 1s with 14 behind The Beatles' 20 and Mariah Carey's 19.

Meanwhile on the Billboard Global Chart (excluding the United States) and Global 200, "Lift Me Up" debuted at No. 3. Since this chart only began two years ago, this is Rihanna's first appearance.

Swift's "Anti-Hero" again tops these charts followed by Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," which rebounded from the No. 6 spot after four weeks on top.

