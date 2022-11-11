Parokya ni Edgar headlines JBL Sound Fest return

MANILA, Philippines — America-based audio electronics company JBL recently announced that their popular concert the JBL Sound Fest Manila will be returning this 2022 after three years.

At a product launch held in The Island in Bonifacio Global City, representatives for the audio brand said JBL Sound Fest 2022 would be held on December 16, 2022.

Leading the music festival are local rock band sensation Parokya ni Edgar, singer-songwriter Arthur Nery, pop-alternative band Over October, rapper Kritiko, and DJ Hannah.

Ticketing information for the festival will be announced at a later date.

The most recent staging of the JBL Sound Fest was in 2019 headlined by IV of Spades, December Avenue, Gloc-9, I Belong to the Zoo, and Shanti Dope.

The launch was for the unveiling of 12 new JBL items — earbuds, earphones, headphones, and speakers — ideal for music and gaming, among others.

Five wireless earbuds and two Sports series earphones have enhanced experiences for individual music playing and other sounds, while the wireless Quantum TWS earbuds and Quantum 810 — JBL's flagship product — are geared toward improved gaming experiences.

Three new speakers were also unveiled, varying in size and mobility depending on the users' preferences and where they wish to bring their sound systems. All products are mostly water-and dust-resistant with extended battery lives.

