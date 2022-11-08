'We finally got it': SB19 wows New York with concert, TV guesting

P-pop group SB19 at the press conference on September 13, 2022 in Novotel, Cubao, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 has conquered New York.

In their official Instagram account, the group posted photos of their performance in the city that never sleeps.

"A slice of Big Apple? We finally got it!" SB19 captioned the post.

The group hoped that their New York show was just the beginning and not the last as they are headed to Los Angeles in California for their next stop.

"That show was definitely a blast! A huge thank you to all of you for coming! We hope that ain't the last. See you in the future!" the group said of their show at the Palladium Times Square.

"Next Stop: LOS ANGELES," the post read. SB19 is set to perform at the Avalon in Hollywood on November 12.

Before their concert at the Palladium Square, the group appeared on FOX5's morning program "Good Day New York" where they performed their latest single, "WYAT (Where You At)."

After their Los Angeles concert, SB19 is set to perform in Singapore on November 27.

