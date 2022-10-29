The Bootleg Beatles live at the PICC tomorrow

This talented quartet, composed of Steve White (Paul McCartney), Stephen Hill (George Harrison), Tyson Kelly (John Lennon) and Gordon Elsmore (Ringo Starr), does not only sound authentic, but their resemblance to the originals is uncanny.

MANILA, Philippines — World-renowned tribute act The Bootleg Beatles returns to the Philippines for a nostalgic show at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall tomorrow, October 30.

From “Love Me Do” to “Let It Be,” from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolor, the tribute band returns to take fans to the Swinging Sixties.

This talented quartet, composed of Steve White (Paul McCartney), Stephen Hill (George Harrison), Tyson Kelly (John Lennon) and Gordon Elsmore (Ringo Starr), does not only sound authentic, but their resemblance to the originals is uncanny.

WATCH: The Bootleg Beatles performs "Ticket to Ride"

As one reviewer put it, ”It’s not The Beatles …but you simply won’t believe it.”

The Manila show will feature a special set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the "Please Please Me" LP, which gave birth to other timeless hits such as “Twist And Shout” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”

The Bootleg Beatles have previously performed sold out tours in the Philippines in 2016 and 2018. Moreover, they are fresh from performing at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Formed from the original cast of London’s West End multi-media stage show “Beatlemania,” The Bootleg Beatles have become “an institution” with their note-perfect recreation of the hits from the world’s most famous songbook. —Video from The Bootleg Beatles YouTube channel

RELATED: Michael Learns To Rock says the Philippines is their greatest audience