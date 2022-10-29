Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli co-write new song 'Cuore'

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Sarah Geronimo is continuing her music comeback by dropping a second song in less than a month, this one co-written with her husband Matteo Guidicelli.

Sarah announced the "surprise drop" of the song "Cuore" on her social media channels, just weeks after she released "Dati-Dati" last October 6.

"Cuore" is the Italian word for heart, which is very apt as the song has an Italian chorus and talks about spending a simple life with a significant other.

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo releases "Cuore," co-written with Matteo Guidicelli

Sarah and Matteo are credited as songwriters of "Cuore." Their co-writers are popular music producers and singers Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana, and Matteo's father Gianluca. Thyro also produced the song under Viva Records and G Productions.

Sarah has yet to announce a new album that may involve the new songs. Her last release was 2018's "This 15 Me,” which marked her 15th year in the entertainment industry.

After marrying Matteo in 2020, Sarah stepped away from the limelight for some time and has been making a gradual return to showbiz.

The singer was recently featured in a billboard in New York's Times Square as part of Spotify's "Equal" campaign. — Video from Sarah Geronimo YouTube channel

