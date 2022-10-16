LIST: Bad Bunny, BeyoncÃ©, Taylor Swift get most 2022 AMAs nominations

LIST: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift get most 2022 AMAs nominations

MANILA, Philippines — Nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) were announced, with artists across different genres vying for the top prize of Artist of the Year.

Leading the pack is reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny who is again up for the award alongside Artist of the Year, the first time he has been nominated in that category.

Bad Bunny is also nominated in six other categories — Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Latin Album and Favorite Latin Song — and if he sweeps all eight, it will tie the record held by the late singers Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Behind Bad Bunny with six nominations each are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake, all of them vying for Artist of the Year too; Beyoncé and Swift will also go head-to-head in the Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album categories.

Swift has won Artist of the Year six times as part of her 34 AMA wins, the most for any artist to date.

Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd round up the Artist of the Year nominees with their respective four other nominations; neither Adele nor The Weeknd has won the top award, while Harry has won it twice with One Direction.

Over 40 different artists received their first-ever AMA nominations including Blackpink, Swedish House Mafia and Jack Harlow.

The fan-voted AMAs is also introducing new categories this year, namely, Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album.

The 50th American Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and will be broadcast live on November 20 at 8 p.m. (November 21 at 9 a.m., Philippine time). The host for the show has yet to be announced.

Here's a list of nominees in the top categories:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" by the cast of "Encanto"

“Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” by Elton John and Dua Lipa

“Wait for U” by Future feat. Drake & Tems

"Industry Baby" by Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

"Stay" by The Kid Laroi feat. Justin Bieber

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video

"Easy On Me" by Adele

"Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

"Industry Baby" by Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

"All Too Well: The Short Film" by Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo/Group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album

"30" by Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

"Renaissance" by Beyoncé

"Harry's House" by Harry Styles

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

"Dawn FM" by The Weeknd

Favorite Pop Song

"Easy On Me" by Adele

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" by the cast of "Encanto"

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

"About Damn Time" by Lizzo

"Stay" by The Kid Laroi feat. Justin Bieber

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Soundtrack

"Elvis"

"Encanto"

"Sing 2"

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Favorite K-Pop Artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

