Sponge Cola to mark 20th anniversary with Canada tour, local showcase

MANILA, Philippines — Rock band Sponge Cola will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a tour around several cities in Canada before heading back home for a special anniversary showcase.

The band consisting of frontman Yael Yuzon, guitarist Armo Armovit, bassist Gosh Dilay and drummer Tedmark Cruz have had sold-out shows in Canada since 2016 and are excited to be heading back for a special occasion.

“Canada has always been one of our favorite places to perform at, eat great food and see our friends abroad,” said Yuzon in a statement. “We are very excited to return and reunite with our kababayans again.”

Sponge Cola will be performing hits like "Bitiw," "Tuliro," "Tambay," "Tuloy Pa Rin" and the concert's titular track "Jeepney" as well as new songs such as “Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito” and “Alamat.”

Related: Sponge Cola rocks Dubai Expo

The Original Pinoy Music (OPM) band will begin their tour with back-to-back-to-back shows in Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge from November 4 to 6, followed by concerts in Regina and Saskatoon on November 11 and 12, respectively.

The Toronto stop on November 18 will feature Filipino rappers Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope. The former has collaborated with Sponge Cola on "Anting-Anting" with Denise Barbacena.

More stops in Canada will be announced in the coming days, as well as tour dates for the United States in early 2023.

Before heading to the US, Sponge Cola will stage the a special anniversary showcase "Bottoms Up!" show at the PETA Theater on December 14, with direction by the band's frequent concert director Paolo Valenciano.

Valenciano teased that "Bottoms Up!" will be tapping the band’s individual theater backgrounds, and before the year ends, Sponge Cola will be releasing a brand new album.

RELATED: Adorable puppies star in Spongecola's new 'Labis-labis' music video