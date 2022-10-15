Darren Espanto covers Shawn Mendes' song 'Top of the World'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto covered Shawn Mendes' song “Top of the World” from the musical film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.”

Columbia Pictures unveiled Espanto's collaboration with UMusic Philippines to celebrate the release of the movie and its soundtrack.

“Top of the World” is one of the original songs from the musical comedy with Mendes as the singing voice of Lyle, the crocodile with a heart of gold.

Espanto said he “had so much fun” shooting the video and invited fans to sing along with him.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is now showing in Philippine cinemas.

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" is a live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy) moves to New York City, their young son Josh (Winslow Fegley) struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle (Mendes), a singing crocodile living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened, the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.

The film features original songs performed by Mendes, and written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind “The Greatest Showman.”

Lyle’s solo ballad, “Top of the World,” was written by Pasek, Paul and Joriah Kwamé. In the scene where the song was featured, Lyle shows Josh the wonders of New York City.

“Even though Lyle has to sneak out in the middle of the night, because the world is afraid of him, he finds refuge on the top of a theater,” Paul said.

Suddenly, with Josh, Lyle has someone to experience everything that magical city has to offer – including how to eat at the best restaurants in New York for free (a trick taught to him by Valenti).

“He’s just taught Josh how to dumpster dive, they’re walking through the city, and music pours up through the grate from a Broadway show downstairs. It’s Lyle’s favorite song, and he can’t wait to share it with Josh and celebrate this moment of finding someone to share his life with,” Pasek said.

“There is a certain magic and comfort to nightlife in New York City, especially as an artist,” said Kwamé. “It was an absolute treat to put ourselves in the mind and heart of Lyle, who at this moment on that Broadway theater roof, knows that he belongs. I hope the song gives hope to people worldwide who are still looking for that safe space,” he added.

